Borderlands 4 Vicious New Cycle: Cannon Fodder walkthrough

Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that fans can accept from the Carcadia Burn region on the map. It is one of the smaller missions in the game and quite easy to complete, compared to others. The objectives and tasks of the mission are also straightforward. Completing side quests is an important part of the game as it helps you progress through some of the parts of the map, while gathering resources as rewards.
This article will highlight the best way to complete Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4.
How to start Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that you can use to find and begin the Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4:
- Navigate to the Grindstone of the Worthy section in the Carcadia Burn area of the map.
- The mission marker will be visible near the top left side of this region.
- Follow the marker and then interact with the flying robot near the rocket.
- Accept the mission from the NPC named Penelope Streams to begin the side quest.
It is important to note that you will need to have started the Vend of the Line side mission to be able to unlock this particular quest.
How to complete Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4
Here is the most effective way to complete Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4:
Go to cannon
- Climb down from the platform and go left to find the marked location.
Charge up sky cannon
- Interact with the valve at the objective marker near the cannon to turn it.
- Once it turns, the valve is locked and fills the cannon with a green color.
Launch! Or Maybe...add another charge
- Interact with the valve again to charge the sky cannon again.
- After Penelope finishes her conversation, you can choose to turn the valve again to charge the cannon.
- At this point, the chamber in the cannon will turn red.
Launch! Or Maybe…see what this thing can REALLY do
- You will have the choice to use the valve again to charge the cannon even more.
- The chamber will now start blinking red.
- The cannon will be at maximum charge. Now, interact with the lever on the side to launch.
- The chamber will close slowly and send the Vault Gatherer Zink NPC flying. This will conclude the mission.
All Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder rewards in Borderlands 4
Here are the rewards you can get after completing the Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder side quest in Borderlands 4:
- 1000 Cash
- Experience Points
