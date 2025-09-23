Borderlands 4 Vicious New Cycle: Cannon Fodder walkthrough

Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that fans can accept from the Carcadia Burn region on the map. It is one of the smaller missions in the game and quite easy to complete, compared to others. The objectives and tasks of the mission are also straightforward. Completing side quests is an important part of the game as it helps you progress through some of the parts of the map, while gathering resources as rewards.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to complete Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that you can use to find and begin the Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4:

Navigate to the Grindstone of the Worthy section in the Carcadia Burn area of the map.

section in the area of the map. The mission marker will be visible near the top left side of this region.

of this region. Follow the marker and then interact with the flying robot near the rocket.

near the rocket. Accept the mission from the NPC named Penelope Streams to begin the side quest.

Ad

Trending

Location of Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Also read: 5 best Legendary grenades in Borderlands 4, ranked

Ad

It is important to note that you will need to have started the Vend of the Line side mission to be able to unlock this particular quest.

How to complete Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4

Here is the most effective way to complete Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder in Borderlands 4:

Go to cannon

Interact with the wheel to charge cannon (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Climb down from the platform and go left to find the marked location.

Ad

Charge up sky cannon

Interact with the valve at the objective marker near the cannon to turn it.

at the objective marker near the cannon to turn it. Once it turns, the valve is locked and fills the cannon with a green color.

Launch! Or Maybe...add another charge

Interact with the valve again to charge the sky cannon again.

to charge the sky cannon again. After Penelope finishes her conversation, you can choose to turn the valve again to charge the cannon.

to charge the cannon. At this point, the chamber in the cannon will turn red.

Ad

Launch! Or Maybe…see what this thing can REALLY do

Maximum charged cannon (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Read more: 5 best Legendary SMGs in Borderlands 4, ranked

Ad

You will have the choice to use the valve again to charge the cannon even more.

to charge the cannon even more. The chamber will now start blinking red .

. The cannon will be at maximum charge . Now, interact with the lever on the side to launch.

. Now, on the side to launch. The chamber will close slowly and send the Vault Gatherer Zink NPC flying. This will conclude the mission.

All Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder rewards in Borderlands 4

Here are the rewards you can get after completing the Vicious New Cycle Cannon Fodder side quest in Borderlands 4:

Ad

1000 Cash

Experience Points

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More