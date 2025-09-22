Borderlands 4: Ripples and Rituals walkthrough

Ripples and Rituals in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that can be found in the Carcadia Burn region. It is one of the middle quests that unlock after you have progressed through the storyline a bit. This particular mission is unlocked only after you have completed the Her Flaming Vision main storyline quest. Ripple and Rituals is also one of the easier side quests in the game and can be completed fairly easily.
This article will highlight the best way to complete Ripples and Rituals in Borderlands 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to start Ripples and Rituals in Borderlands 4
Here is how you can accept the Ripples and Rituals mission in Borderlands 4:
- As mentioned earlier, you will need to complete the Her Flaming Vision mission to unlock this quest.
- Travel to the Tonnage Peel area in the Carcadia Burn region of the map.
- You will find the mission marker for this side quest on the map toward the left side of the region.
- You will need to go up the road and then interact with a green outlined machine to fire up the mission screen.
- From here, you can choose to accept the mission and track its progression.
Also read: 5 best Legendary SMGs in Borderlands 4, ranked
How to complete Ripples and Rituals in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick overview that fans can use to complete Ripples and Rituals in Borderlands 4:
Enter Pit
- Jump down from the platform to enter the pit filled with green liquid.
Endure Pain
- You will need to take damage inside the pit for a total of 20 seconds.
- Eliminate the airborne enemies that spawn above you within the pit.
Take ECHO log
- Get out of the pit and follow the objective marker.
- Take the ECHO log on top of the machine.
Reach next challenge
- Use the compass to navigate to the next challenge marker.
Activate challenge
Check out: All working Borderlands 4 Golden Key Shift Codes
- Interact with the machine on the edge of the metal ramp to begin the challenge.
Trigger Ground Pads
- Jump from the platform and smash the pads on the ground. You will need to hit 3 ground pads in 40 seconds.
Take ECHO log
- Climb back up and secure the ECHO log from the machine.
Confront chosen ripper
- Follow the marker again to find the chosen ripper.
Defeat Steve
- Eliminate all enemies in the area to complete this phase and defeat Steve.
Take Steve’s ECHO log
- After defeating the NPC, you can collect the ECHO log from the machine inside the arena.
- The mission will be marked as completed after the log finishes playing the entire audio file.
All Ripples and Rituals rewards in Borderlands 4
Here are the rewards you can earn after completing Ripples and Rituals in Borderlands 4:
- Cash
- Experience Points
- Eridium
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Borderlands 4: Goredello World Event guide
- Borderlands 4: How to get Frangible legendary SMG
- Borderlands 4: How to get Birt's Bees Legendary SMG
- Borderlands 4 Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening (Augur Mine): Location, how to unlock, and boss drops