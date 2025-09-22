Borderlands 4: How to get Frangible legendary SMG

The Frangible in Borderlands 4 is a very strange legendary SMG. Upon inspecting the weapon, you’ll find no damage numbers, unique perk, or manufacturer parts, despite the gun having all other stats. The only way to guess what manufacturer's parts it has is to use it. For me, it was Tourge with Sticky Magazine and Tediore with Accessory manufacturing traits. With so much hiding going on, you’d think that the weapon is incredibly broken. Not exactly.

In a sense, you can call Frangible a ‘broken’ weapon, but not in the way you think. While it does deal damage despite showing nothing, it isn’t as feasible as many other legendary SMGs in Borderlands 4, even at Level 50. However, that shouldn’t stop you from owning one.

How to get Frangible legendary SMG in Borderlands 4

Frangible is a random legendary drop (Image via 2K)

Acquiring the Frangible is something purely based on RNG. So far, the weapon is not in a drop pool of a particular boss or activity. I got it while farming the Vault of Radix, while someone I know got it from a golden chest.

With no sure way to farm the weapon, we recommend increasing the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode level to improve the drop chance for legendaries. Since the boss cache also has a chance to drop the Frangible SMG, farming an easy boss is a good way to get what you want.

As for how good it performs, while testing the weapon against Radix, it wasn’t able to break through half of the boss’s shield with Vex’s vampire build, even when the elemental damage matched the shield weakness.

I may be missing something to make the weapon work, or maybe the devs put a meme gun in the game. Regardless of the reason, most Frangibles will likely end up in the bank.

Best Frangible legendary SMG roll to look for in Borderlands 4

Throw the weapon to turn it into an exploding turret (Image via 2K)

As mentioned, apart from a few general stats, you cannot check what the weapon has to offer. Since the damage and perks are invisible, there’s no way to determine what the ‘god-roll’ is. The only thing to look out for is the elemental burn.

Mine dropped with an 8% chance to deal zero Shock damage per second. I’ve seen one with Incendiary, so presumably you can also get Cryo and other elements. The elemental burn influences the damage type, although the overall DPS isn’t as impressive.

