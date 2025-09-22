Borderlands 4: Makeshift Chalet Safehouse Datapad location

In Borderlands 4, the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse Datapad is perhaps one of the more confusing items to find while trying to secure this location. It wouldn't be important if Safehouses didn't serve as Fast-Travel points and didn't reward you with SDU (Storage Deck Upgrade) Tokens, but since they do, finding the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse Datapad is going to be necessary.

That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse, where to find it, and how to get your hands on the Datapad.

How to reach the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse in Borderlands 4

Makeshift Chalet

To get to the Safehouse, you will first need to unlock the Carcadia Burn region. This part of Kairos is desolate and rather drab. It is also where you'll encounter the Ripper Queen as you progress through the Main Missions.

Coming back to the Safehouse, it can be found in the sub-region called Lopside, next to the edge of the water, which is far west of the Carcadia District. This is the first Safehouse that you will encounter in this Region, so try to secure it as soon as possible. It will make Fast-Travel a lot easier.

Where to find the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse Datapad in Borderlands 4

Datapad

Once you're at the Safe House, go around the side and look for a broken fence. This will be left of the large building with the antenna atop. From the broken fence, drop down, don't jump, or you may overshoot your landing. At the bottom, you will find a small area and a crate atop which sits the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse Datapad.

Capture Console

Pick it up and make your way back up the cliff using the new Movement Abilities. Go around the front of the Safehouse and interact with the console to capture the Safehouse. Once captured, you will be granted 40 SDU (Storage Deck Upgrade) Tokens to use as you see fit. Capturing this Safehouse will give you unhindered access in Carcadia Burn or at least a foothold.

