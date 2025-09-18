  • home icon
Borderlands 4 Boss loot table: All Legendary drops in Fadefields

By Sambit Pal
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:15 GMT
borderlands 4 boss drop table
Almost all Legendaries can be spot-farmed thanks to a new Moxxi contraption (Image via 2K)

In Borderlands 4, Legendary gear is something mainly found in the drop tables of the bosses. While it's still possible to get Legendaries as the ocassional world drop from a random badass, the rarity is much higher compared to previous titles. In Borderlands 4, Legendary drops are now truly chase items you must grind for.

Thankfully, we also know the boss drop tables with regards to Legendary drop affinities. For those new to this franchise: all bosses have a static drop tables which include a few Legendary items, meaning they have a chance to drop one of these on death (multiple if you get exceedingly lucky).

This time, all story bosses you kill are also farmable through Moxxi's Encore machine with a small fee, so you can spot-farm a lot of Legendaries if you know which Borderlands 4 boss drops them. And that's exactly what this guide is here for.

All Legendaries you can farm from boss drop tables in Borderlands 4 (Fadefields)

These new Encore machines will pop up once a boss is unlocked (Image via 2K)
These new Encore machines will pop up once a boss is unlocked (Image via 2K)

It's possible to get lvl 50 Legendaries by just farming a specific boss through Moxxi's Encore once you hit the level cap in Borderlands 4. Still, for clarity's sake, we are going to sort this list by bosses, and we will categorize them by the regions they're first found in.

A few things to note before we dive in:

  • Most of these bosses unlock as you progress thorugh the main story, but a handful of bosses are walled behind some sidequests and world activities too.
  • The exact drop chance for any of these Legendaries is not known, but they're quite rare in general. More often than not, you'll have boss attempts without any Legendary drops.
  • World boss versions of these bosses also have the same drop tables, but the chances are possibly different from the repeatable Moxxi Encore versions.
  • Right now, there's an inventory bug in Borderlands 4 where gear you pick up (including Legendaries) do not show up in your backpack. If you are facing this, the loot is indeed in your inventory. You may need to relaod the session to have them show up.
  • While it's possible to farm the bosses at any level to get catch-up gear, obtaining lower than lvl 50 Legendaries is almost never worth the grind. It's recommended to do it during campaign only if your build is highly reliant on a specific Legendary effect.
Note: At the moment, the guide covers only the Fadefields bosses; we'll add future regions as we confirm all the drop tables, so stay tuned!

The Fadefields boss drop tables in Borderlands 4

Splashzone (Main Mission Boss)

Unlocked after Recruitment Drive (main mission), Splashzone can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
Lead BalloonShotgun
Lightweight: Projectiles float upward and spawn child Projectiles upon exploding
FirewerksShield
Spawns homing missiles when an armor segment breaks or when an enemy is killed by the player
JellyGrenadeSpawns duplicates on bounce
Horace (Main Mission Boss)

Unlocked after Down and Outbound (main mission), Horace can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
Aegon's DreamAssault Rifle
Prophetic: Shots alternate between cryo and fire damage. When changed into underbarrel mode, cryo shoots out of the left barrel and fire shoots out of the right.
PacemakerPistolPassively gain HP over time, increasing in rate when HP is low
Lucky CloverPistolOn Reload, fires 2 homing rockets
The Oppressor (Main Mission Boss)

Unlocked after A Lot to Process (main mission), The Oppressor can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
StreamerHeavy OrdnanceLaunches stationary Projectiles that fire beams forward
Asher's RiseSniper RifleCrits apply status effects instead of increased impact damage
Blood AnalyzerRepkitOn use, grants immunity to last Elemental damage taken for 7 seconds
Bio-Bulkhead (Main Mission Boss)

Unlocked after One Fell Swoop (main mission), Bio-Bulkhead can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
WaterfallGrenadeCauses additional explosions when damaging targets
Budget DeityPistolLaunches 2 combo balls that place Atlas seeker on enemies
Sho-KunaiGrenadeGrants +10% movement speed with each consecutive hit, max 7 stacks
Idolator Sol (Main Mission Boss)

Unlocked after Rush The Gate (main mission), Idolator Sol can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
Golden GodShotgun
Rage: When Overheating, the Bulletforge does not break, but instead continually consumes greater amounts of Ammo.
GoremasterShotgunChief Execution Officer: Deals Damage to enemies below Health.
OnslaughtSMG
Keep It Coming: There's a 30% Chance for every bullet fired to deal extra Damage and not consume Ammo.
Bio-RobotGravatar Class Mod
Whenever Harlowe Entangles an enemy, she creates alternating Cryo Hazards and Radiation Hazards.
DancerEXO-Soldier Class ModOverdrive bonuses are increased. Overdrive ends whenever Rafa's Action Skill ends.
FurnaceForgemaster Class Mod
Damage from Fellfrost, Hoarcleave, Fulminating Fist, and Stormcutter is converted to Incendiary Damage.
TechnomasterSiren Class Mod
Eldritch Blast deals Ordnance Damage in addition to its other types. Killing an enemy, triggering Kill Skills, or using a Grenade will reset Eldritch Blast’s Cooldown.
Primordial Guardian Inceptus (Vault Monster)

The following Legendaries can be farmed from Primordial Guardian Inceptus, found in the Fadefields Vault (Arch of Inceptus, entered from Dissected Plateau).

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
Husky FriendShotgunHusky Auto Turret: Shoots a walking Husky Auto Turret that fires rockets; 24-second cooldown
Extra MediumShieldExplodes on fill & depletion, dealing damage around you
RavenfireHeavy OrdnanceExplosions radiate outward from the point of impact
ElementalistAmon Class ModAll Affinity Skills gain a stack when one does; +Movement speed for each stack
FilantropoRafa Class ModSpawns a free grenade when action skill is retriggered
AvatarVex Class Mod
Gain additional damage for each active Attunement; gain attuned element as elemental resistance
Sidney Pointylegs (Ripper Drill Boss)

Sidney Pointylegs, the Ripper Drill boss found in The Howl, drops the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
Noisy CricketPistolLets out a radial sonic wave when fired
SwarmGrenadeOn explosion, splits into 3 homing grenades; Splits twice
Disc JockeyHeavy OrdnanceDisc projectiles gain +20% damage per bounce up to 5 times
Foundry Freaks (Ripper Drill Boss)

Frank, Hank, and Sal, otherwise known as the Foundry Freaks, spawn during the Ripper Drill encounter in Idolator's Noose. Each of them have a low chance to drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
ChuckGrenade
Auto-throw: Locks in on the target, and has a homing property; always finds it target, even if it's a flying enemy
Bloody LumberjackAssault RifleBullets deal damage again after making impact
Voraxis (Augur Mine Boss)

Voraxis is the boss found in the Augur Mine at Coastal Bonescapes, found near a shallow lake with grazing wildhorns. Note that you need to do the Shadow of the Mountain quest before this content becomes fully available.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
DarkbeastSMGBullets pierce enemies, and have 5% chance to cause an explosion
Potato Thrower IVAssault RifleSpud Gun: Alt-fire consumes Shotgun ammo, and launches the weapon as a thrown glaive
BuoyGrenade(Unique effect unknown at this time)
Mimicron (Order Bunker Boss)

Mimicron, the final boss in the "Tipping Point" Bunker found in Idolator's Noose, can drop the following.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
Complex RootSniper RifleSpawns additional diverging projectiles along its path
Luty MadladSMGOverheats, but cools down faster than other overheating weapons
UAVGrenadeSpawns a bomber drone that carpet bombs in direction thrown
Core Observer (Order Bunker Boss)

Core Observer is the boss in Blacklime Bunker, found in The Howl. It can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
DefibrillatorRepkitWhile below 20% HP, 50% chance to replenish Repkit Charge
BullyPistolWhen Gun Shields are activated, launches an Attack Drone every 14s
Sludgemaw (Side Mission Boss)

Sludgemaw is unlocked after beating the Null and Void and All Charged Up side-missions. It can drop the following Legendaries.

LegendaryCategoryUnique Effect
OnionShieldOn Armor Segment break, grants immunity to damage for 2 seconds
KickballerShotgunAlt fire launches bouncing energy disc
Birt's BeesSMGSpews erratic projectiles that home in on targets
That's all the Fadefields bosses, and what Legendaries you can farm out of them. Stay tuned for other regions, and check out our other guides on the game:

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

