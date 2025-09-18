Borderlands 4 Boss loot table: All Legendary drops in Fadefields

In Borderlands 4, Legendary gear is something mainly found in the drop tables of the bosses. While it's still possible to get Legendaries as the ocassional world drop from a random badass, the rarity is much higher compared to previous titles. In Borderlands 4, Legendary drops are now truly chase items you must grind for.
Thankfully, we also know the boss drop tables with regards to Legendary drop affinities. For those new to this franchise: all bosses have a static drop tables which include a few Legendary items, meaning they have a chance to drop one of these on death (multiple if you get exceedingly lucky).
This time, all story bosses you kill are also farmable through Moxxi's Encore machine with a small fee, so you can spot-farm a lot of Legendaries if you know which Borderlands 4 boss drops them. And that's exactly what this guide is here for.
All Legendaries you can farm from boss drop tables in Borderlands 4 (Fadefields)
It's possible to get lvl 50 Legendaries by just farming a specific boss through Moxxi's Encore once you hit the level cap in Borderlands 4. Still, for clarity's sake, we are going to sort this list by bosses, and we will categorize them by the regions they're first found in.
A few things to note before we dive in:
- Most of these bosses unlock as you progress thorugh the main story, but a handful of bosses are walled behind some sidequests and world activities too.
- The exact drop chance for any of these Legendaries is not known, but they're quite rare in general. More often than not, you'll have boss attempts without any Legendary drops.
- World boss versions of these bosses also have the same drop tables, but the chances are possibly different from the repeatable Moxxi Encore versions.
- Right now, there's an inventory bug in Borderlands 4 where gear you pick up (including Legendaries) do not show up in your backpack. If you are facing this, the loot is indeed in your inventory. You may need to relaod the session to have them show up.
- While it's possible to farm the bosses at any level to get catch-up gear, obtaining lower than lvl 50 Legendaries is almost never worth the grind. It's recommended to do it during campaign only if your build is highly reliant on a specific Legendary effect.
Note: At the moment, the guide covers only the Fadefields bosses; we'll add future regions as we confirm all the drop tables, so stay tuned!
The Fadefields boss drop tables in Borderlands 4
Splashzone (Main Mission Boss)
Unlocked after Recruitment Drive (main mission), Splashzone can drop the following Legendaries.
Horace (Main Mission Boss)
Unlocked after Down and Outbound (main mission), Horace can drop the following Legendaries.
The Oppressor (Main Mission Boss)
Unlocked after A Lot to Process (main mission), The Oppressor can drop the following Legendaries.
Bio-Bulkhead (Main Mission Boss)
Unlocked after One Fell Swoop (main mission), Bio-Bulkhead can drop the following Legendaries.
Idolator Sol (Main Mission Boss)
Unlocked after Rush The Gate (main mission), Idolator Sol can drop the following Legendaries.
Primordial Guardian Inceptus (Vault Monster)
The following Legendaries can be farmed from Primordial Guardian Inceptus, found in the Fadefields Vault (Arch of Inceptus, entered from Dissected Plateau).
Sidney Pointylegs (Ripper Drill Boss)
Sidney Pointylegs, the Ripper Drill boss found in The Howl, drops the following Legendaries.
Foundry Freaks (Ripper Drill Boss)
Frank, Hank, and Sal, otherwise known as the Foundry Freaks, spawn during the Ripper Drill encounter in Idolator's Noose. Each of them have a low chance to drop the following Legendaries.
Voraxis (Augur Mine Boss)
Voraxis is the boss found in the Augur Mine at Coastal Bonescapes, found near a shallow lake with grazing wildhorns. Note that you need to do the Shadow of the Mountain quest before this content becomes fully available.
Mimicron (Order Bunker Boss)
Mimicron, the final boss in the "Tipping Point" Bunker found in Idolator's Noose, can drop the following.
Core Observer (Order Bunker Boss)
Core Observer is the boss in Blacklime Bunker, found in The Howl. It can drop the following Legendaries.
Sludgemaw (Side Mission Boss)
Sludgemaw is unlocked after beating the Null and Void and All Charged Up side-missions. It can drop the following Legendaries.
That's all the Fadefields bosses, and what Legendaries you can farm out of them. Stay tuned for other regions, and check out our other guides on the game:
- All Fadefield Vault Key fragment locations
- Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter tier list
- Golden Key Shift Codes
- Twitch drops