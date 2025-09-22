Borderlands 4: How to get Birt's Bees Legendary SMG

Birt's Bees, a Legendary SMG in Borderlands 4, is one of those weapons that is a must-have in your arsenal lineup. With its Legendary Perk called Hivemind, enemies will be able to run, but not hide from your Sight. Is it overkill? Yes, but it'll feel so good being able to shoot Psychos as they scurry about.

That being said, getting Birt's Bees' Legendary SMG is not going to be a back-breaking task, but you will need to farm using Moxxi's Big Encore. It may take a few attempts, but the end reward will be worth the hassle.

How to get Birt's Bees Legendary SMG in Borderlands 4

Birt's Bees' stats (Image via 2k | YouTube/Quick Guides)

There's one prerequisite you need to complete to be able to farm Birt's Bees Legendary SMGs, which is completing the "All Charged Up" Side Mission. Once this has been completed, you can use Moxxi's Encore to access the boss fight.

Which brings us to the boss in question, Sludgemaw, who can be found in Idolator's Noose, located within the Fadefields region. This creature is not one of the main bosses that you can encounter, but it will put up a fair fight.

It may take a few tries to obtain the weapon, but since it's end-game content (for the most part), you should be accustomed to it by now. Just ensure that you have enough Cash to pay Moxxi to use the Encoure mechanic.

What makes Birt's Bees Legendary SMG in Borderlands 4 worth the effort?

Sludgemaw being "slugged" (Image via 2k | YouTube/Quick Guides)

Birt's Bees is a Kinetic weapon from Vladof, which has a neat trick up its sleeve. Aside from the alt-fire mode and slick attachments, it has a Legendary Perk, Hivemind, that is rather amusing (for those on the receiving end of things).

When a bullet is fired, it will hone in on enemies, a lot like the ammo used in Smart Weapons that are featured in Cyberpunk 2077. The projectiles are slow when fired and will seek out targets to "sting" themselves into.

With a magazine capacity of 50 bullets, you won't have to worry about reloading anytime soon. This is not fire-and-forget per se, but you will have a fun (and easy) time tracking targets to shoot and loot.

