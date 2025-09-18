The Triple Bypass is easily one of Borderlands 4’s best legendary repkits, or repkits period, but it takes a pretty frustrating farm. That could be said for every single legendary, though, but this one seems to have a pretty low droprate, even for legendaries. I spent hours grinding this fight, so I can attest that the droprate isn’t a pleasant one. That said, it’s probably worth farming once you hit level 50, to make some of the harder battles more manageable.

Ad

You’ll have to at least get to Terminus Range before you can begin farming Triple Bypass in Borderlands 4, since it’s hidden away in The Claim, which is an Abandoned Auger Mine. To get access, you’ll need to also complete Shadow of the Mountain, which unlocks these Auger Mines for you. Here’s how to farm this amazing repkit in BL4.

How to farm the Triple Bypass legendary repkit in Borderlands 4

The Triple Bypass legendary repkit drops from The Backhive boss in Borderlands 4, which is only found in The Claim. You cannot take part in this content until you’ve at least completed Shadow of the Mountain, because that unlocks all of the Auger Mines in the game. Then, you can come to this area. Here are the steps to farm the boss:

Ad

Trending

If you've met the requirements, you can walk right through this wall (Image via 2K Games)

Fast Travel to Zandra’s Hideout in The Fadefields

Open the map and set a ping for The Claim .

. Walk to the deadend near Zandra, and push through the wall to enter the mini-dungeon.

Navigate to the end, and defeat The Backhive boss.

boss. Use the grapple point beyond the boss to come back to the top.

Use Moxxi’s Encore if necessary

Ad

When you get to where The Claim would be inside Zandra’s Hideout, it’s just a wall. But if you walk through it, you’ll begin The Claim. It’s a mini-dungeon with poisonous water, and quite a few battles in it. It’s not difficult, and you can get through it in no more than 5-10 minutes. At the end though is The Backhive.

If you’re serious about farming this boss, bring at least one powerful weapon that deals Ignite Damage. It will shred through his health in no time. Of course you can also use Vex’s Infinite Damage build, provided it hasn’t been nerfed yet.

Ad

You also want to avoid the water in this chamber too; you'll take poison damage (Image via 2K Games)

The boss has a few attacks. He can stomp the ground, which sends a shockwave at you, and can charge at you. These aren’t too hard to deal with. Periodically, as its name implies, its back will spawn a bunch of Kratch that will fight you.

Ad

This is why bringing Vex is pretty great, because her Specters will shoot the Kratches. If you’re taking a lot of damage, keep one or two of them up, so you can Second Wind off of a quick kill. Just keep as far away as possible, and light him up with Ignite Damage, and he’ll go down in no time.

There’s a chest you can loot beyond the boss, and a return point that will bring you back to Moxxi’s Encore, so you can fight again if necessary. There’s also an ammo refill, and a health vending machine to sell unneeded gear to. Hopefully, he’ll drop the Triple Bypass Legendary repkit for you in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Triple Bypass Legendary unique effect and stats

The Triple Bypass is such an amazing item (Image via 2K Games)

The Triple Bypass Legendary repkit is an incredibly strong repkit, with a decently long timer. However, while it does have a long timer (21s), it also has more than one use. At level 50, it’s going to heal 6,767 Healing, with 3,383 over 10s. That’s already amazing, but it also has the Heart Pump feature.

Ad

Heart Pump

Heart Pump is Triple Bypass’ unique effect in Borderlands 4, and instead of only having one charge, as its name implies, the Triple Bypass has 3 Charges. In addition, it has a 30% chance to replenish a Charge on an enemy kill, making it able to potentially always be available. I cannot think of a Repkit that I want to have more, no matter what character I’m playing.

Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More