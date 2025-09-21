Borderlands 4: How to get Linebacker legendary shotgun

Linebacker is a strong legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 that fires multiple ricochet projectiles that deal more damage as they bounce off surfaces. It is an excellent weapon to deal with grounded enemies, as each shot sends a wave of explosions that can take down an entire group of enemies. While indoors, you also don’t need to worry about aiming due to bouncing bullets.

Each shot will bounce up to five times or until it hits a target. This guide will teach you where you can farm the Linebacker shotgun in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Linebacker legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4

Use Fire or Kinetic damage to defeat the Skyspanner faster (Image via 2K)

To acquire the Linebacker, you’ll need to defeat the Skyspanner Kratch. You’ll encounter this open-world boss during the Shadow of the Mountain story quest while searching for the sacred relic for the Auger faction within Terminus Range.

The boss is hidden deep within a mine infested with Kratches and is the final boss of the area. Defeating it can be tricky. Since the boss is airborne and constantly moving around, you’ll need to bring weapons with faster bullet travel time.

The arena contains toxic puddles that you’ll want to avoid as they can chip away at shields, leaving you vulnerable to enemy attacks. Speaking of attacks, the boss will also try to push you off the platforms using sonic waves.

Skyspanner Kratch has a chance of dropping the Linebacker (Image via 2K)

Its other attacks include volatile spawns that follow you and explode if they get too close. These attacks can be challenging as you’ll need to focus away from the boss to eliminate all the bugs crawling on the floor.

The fastest way to defeat Skyspanner Kratch in Borderlands 4 is to use either Incendiary or Kinetic elemental damage type, as it has a red health bar. Once defeated, the boss has a chance to drop the Linebacker shotgun.

Linebacker stats and unique effects in Borderlands 4 at level 47

Stats on the Linebacker shotgun can vary (Image via 2K)

Damage: 784x4

784x4 Accuracy: 71%

71% Reload time: 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Fire rate: 1/second

1/second Magazine: 12

Apart from the fire rate, all other stats of the weapon can vary. If you’re chasing the perfect roll, focus on getting a shorter reload time.

Linebacker's unique effect

The unique effect of Linebacker is Full Coverage, which grants increased damage to the bouncing projectiles. Each bounce will add 25% more damage and a 35% damage radius up to five times, which improves the AoE damage.

