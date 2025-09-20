5 best Legendary shotguns in Borderlands 4, ranked

Borderlands 4 is packed with various unique Legendary weapons to discover, and shotguns reign supreme in that regard. While there are several options to pick between, a few stand out more than others, so players who want to get up close and personal with danger should get these weapons by any means.
Read on to learn all about the 5 best legendary shotguns in Borderlands 4. Here are the details.
Best Legendary shotguns to get in Borderlands 4
1) Hot Slugger
- Effect: Blazing Barrel – On kill, deal +30% Damage for 10s for a maximum of three stacks.
- Red Text: The madder I am, the thicker my accent gets!
Starting with the best and also the most peculiar is the Hot Slugger. This weapon drops from Callous Harbinger of Annihilating Death, a boss located in the Cravens Nook Order Bunker to the north of Bones of Sanctuary in Terminus Range.
The shotgun has a white, bony design and is a Jakobs, single-fire shotgun that deals a lot of damage, has a tight spread, and a quick reload time. It's paired with the powerful Blazing Barrel perk that grants +90% increased damage for 10 seconds after three kills, making it deadly in the right hands.
2) Rainbow Vomit
- Effect: Color Spray – Shoots droplets of 3 random elements that vary each generation.
- Red Text: I think I'm gonna...
This legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 is an odd one, as it is a Jakobs weapon that fires in a parabolic projectile arc. It drops from Leader Willem in Carcadia Burn; however, to get to the boss, players must complete a series of side missions, namely:
- Enter the Electi Part 1
- Enter the Electi Part 2
- The Council Divided
- The Traitor Within
- The Mole's Gambit
This weapon can fire three elements, which is great for Status Effect builds to make use of, and to chew through foes with multiple health bars with one weapon. The elements that spawn on it can be any combination, so it is best to farm multiple copies as backup.
3) Kickballer
- Effect: Force Bunt
- Red Text: Let's go, Diamond Ponies!
The Kickballer can be farmed from the Sludgemaw boss encountered at the end of the side mission All Charged Up(unlocked upon completing the Null and Void side mission) in Watershed Gate in Fadefield's Idolator's Noose area. It is a legendary shotgun that has nabbed the Borderlands community's attention for how broken it can be in the right hands.
This Torgue weapon, if spawned with a Jakobs part, can ricochet around multiple times, raining death upon anyone in its vicinity, and that includes the player, as it has splash damage. Paired with a Jakobs Enhancement bearing the "Piercer" perk and a Throwing Knife Ordinance with the "Leaper" perk to make all hits crit, it is possible to delete bosses with this combo.
4) Linebacker
- Effect: Full Coverage – Bouncing Projectiles increase Critical Damage by +25% and Damage by +35% per bounce
- Red Text: Put me in!
The Linebacker is a Legendary shotgun from Torgue. It drops from the Skyspanner Kratch boss in The Lambent Mines in Terminus Range. This boss can be a bit of a challenge due to its being a flying enemy that hits hard. The weapon itself has a red-and-black design, but it is the attack pattern that makes it truly interesting.
While the weapon fires four explosive projectiles in a horizontal pattern, it can bounce several times if shot at the ground, dealing damage multiple times to the target, while gaining damage boosts per bounce thanks to the Full Coverage perk. While this makes it great for enemies on flat ground, fighting flying foes or those on higher vantage points will be tough with this weapon.
5) Hellwalker
- Effect: Soothslayer
- Red Text: A piece of the moon hung in the sky like a polished bone.
A returning fan-favorite from Borderlands 3, the Hellwalker is an obvious reference to the Super Shotgun used by the DOOM Slayer in Bethesda's DOOM (2016). It even releases a distorted electric guitar riff upon being shot. It drops from Saddleback & The Immortal Boneface, a boss duo that spawns in The Old Scrape Ripper Drill Site activity in southern Terminus Range.
It is a Jakobs shotgun with the Soothslayer perk, which isn't detailed on the weapon card. It is also a double-barreled shotgun that shoots bullets in a pentagram pattern, but unlike the previous variant in Borderlands 3, it is non-elemental and no longer comes with the Incendiary element.
Borderlands 4 is available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.
