Borderlands 4: How to get the Hot Slugger legendary shotgun

The Hot Slugger in Borderlands 4 is a Legendary Shotgun that fires a heavy slug. It is a single-shot weapon that deals massive damage and one-shots multiple enemies in close range, thanks to its manufacturer trait. Additionally, being a Legendary weapon also grants it a special trait that further improves the damage.

This guide will teach you how to farm the Hot Slugger shotgun in Borderlands 4.

How to farm the Hot Slugger shotgun in Borderlands 4

Defeat Callous Harbinger of Annihilating Death for a chance to get Hot Slugger (Image via 2K)

Here’s everything you need to do to start farming the Hot Slugger shotgun in Borderlands 4:

After defeating Idolator Sol, head to the Terminus Range region and complete the story mission Crystal Brawl to meet Amara and unlock Bones of Sanctuary fast travel.

Travel North towards the Craven’s Nook Order Bunker. The door is shut tight, so you’ll need to find a Locust canister hidden close by to use on the door and gain access.

Navigate through the bunker until you reach the boss room for ‘Callous Harbinger of Annihilating Death. There will be vending machines close by to let you know that you are near the boss.

Drop down in the arena and defeat the boss for a chance to acquire the Hot Slugger shotgun. The boss also contains other Legendaries in the drop pool, so you may need to fight it multiple times.

Like any other boss, you’ll be fighting an enemy exceeding your own character Level. Another thing to note about this boss is that it can change its damage and resistance elements, meaning whatever resistance you take may not be enough, so prepare to dodge.

Note that I was able to acquire Hot Slugger long before reaching Craven’s Nook through a Rift boss, meaning there may be a chance that the weapon can also drop from world bosses.

Borderlands 4 Hot Slugger Legendary unique effect and stats

The Hot Slugger, manufactured by Jakobs, offers some unique perks that come in handy, despite the weapon being able to fire only one shot at a time.

Blazing Barrel

The unique perk of this weapon, Blazing Barrel, allows you to stack damage with each kill. Every enemy you take down will increase the weapon damage by 30% for 10 seconds. The maximum number of stacks is three, but that’s enough to add a 120% damage bonus that can oblitrate enemies in one shot.

Jakobs

All Critical Hits from the weapon cause the projectiles to Ricochet and hit nearby enemies. Every shot you hit on an enemy's head will deal more damage than hitting another enemy, making it one shot, two kill. Note that you may need to max out the Blazing Barrel stacks for stronger enemies.

Stats at Level 45

Hot Slugger can also drop from Rift Bosses (Image via 2K)

Here are the stats for Hot Slugger at Level 45:

Damage: 6,104

Accuracy: 82%

Reload Time: 0.8 seconds

Fire Rate: 1.0/second

Magazine Size: 1

Secondary Stats: Critical Damage +20%

Note that the weapon does not feature an Alt Fire mode and is a traditional aim-and-shoot shotgun. Stats like Reload time, Fire Rate, and Magazine Size for the gun also remain the same, meaning missing a shot can be fatal in certain situations.

