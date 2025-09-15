Borderlands 4: How to get the Rainbow Vomit legendary shotgun

The Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 4 is one of the Legendary Shotguns in the game. It has a high DPS value and great overall stats, making it great for wiping out enemies in close range. Moreover, this weapon can dish out unique damage with its special effects that can make eliminating mobs easier. Fortunately, it can be farmed directly from the game’s mission and with some amount of grind.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 4.
How to farm the Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick overview that you can use to farm the Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 4:
- You will need to progress through the main storyline and complete the 9th mission called Unpaid Tab. This will help you unlock a new side quest called Enter the Electi.
- The Enter the Electi side quest will have two parts, which you need to complete. Completing the first part will provide you with objectives that start leading toward an NPC named Leader Willem, and the second will unlock the Carcadia Burn area on the map.
- After completing both parts, you will need to complete another side mission called The Council Divided.
- Once finished, you will need to accept and finish the A Traitor Within side quest. This is an important mission that will lead you to a mole present within the Electi. This mission is provided to you by an NPC named Levaine. The tasks are quite tedious and long, but can be completed without much difficulty. Toward the end, it is revealed that Leader Willem is the mole from Electi.
- The final part is to complete The Mole’s Gambit side quest. Midway through, you will be directed to find Willem in the Grindstone of the Worthy area of the map. Complete this mission by defeating Leader Willem in the arena and unlock.
- Once this is done, Leader Willem becomes available for fights in The Excrucible area of the Grindstone of the Worthy region, located inside Carcadia Burn. You can then challenge this boss to stand a chance of earning the Legendary Rainbow Vomit shotgun drop.
It is important to note that you may need to challenge this boss multiple times to get the Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 4. However, with the help of strong builds and powerful weapons, you can easily fight against Leader Willem.
Alternatively, you may encounter Weekly Wildcard missions at times that guarantee a Legendary Shotgun drop in the rewards. You can choose to repeat these missions and try to farm the Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 2.
Borderlands 4 Rainbow Vomit Legendary unique effect and stats
The Rainbow Vomit shotgun in Borderlands 4 is manufactured by Jakobs and carries some unique characteristics:
Color Spray
The gun can dish out splash damage with 3 different elements in a pool that includes Shock, Radiation, Cryo, Incendiary, and Corrosive. The Color Spray is a unique effect that is always present on the gun, but may come with different element combinations.
Jakobs
All Critical Hits from the weapon cause the projectiles to Ricochet and hit nearby enemies.
Stats at Level 50
The stats for the Level 50 Rainbow Vomit shotgun are:
- Damage: 1153 x 6 (damage per shot)
- Accuracy: 77%
- Reload Time: 1.6 seconds
- Fire rate: 1.5/second
- Magazine Size: 6
Alt Fire
The weapon may also arrive with an additional effect with the alternate fire. The Atlas Licensed Underbarrel is one of the most preferred effects as it can shoot out Tracker Grenades. The enemies tagged with the grenades are marked and cause your projectiles to follow them for 8 seconds.
It is important to note that the Rainbow Vomit shotgun will always feature the same base damage, fire rate, magazine size, and reload time in all variants. However, the stats of the weapon may change depending on the weapon level, with the stats increasing with higher levels.
