Borderlands 4: Maurice's Black Market location and how to unlock

Maurice's Black Market returns in Borderlands 4. This rare vendor spawns in random locations around the map of Kairos each week, leaving Vault Hunters to track it down and see what's in store. Simply put, players can buy Legendary rarity weapons from here, making this elusive seller worth looking for.

Here's everything to know about Maurice's Black Market vendor, including its weekly locations and how to unlock it.

Where is Maurice's Black Market in Borderlands 4 this week?

Maurice's Black Market location for the game's launch week (Image via 2K)

Current Location: Plungeford in Coastal Bonescape, Fadefields (September 12-18, 2025)

Note that the Legendary wares sold under this vendor are random and purchased using in-game money, but there are some caveats. For one, only two different legendaries will be up for sale, though there will be multiple instances of each to pick from with different license part rolls.

Additionally, only one purchase can be made at a time, after which the shop goes on cooldown for about an hour. Lastly, Maurice's Black Market vending machine will be shrouded with a shimmering invisible cloaking aura that disappears once close enough, so players may face some difficulty spotting it from a distance.

The reset timer for the machine can be tracked on the Weekly Activities map pop-up.

How to unlock Maurice's Black Market in Borderlands 4

Players must beat the main story and unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode (UVHM), which is the New Game Plus mode. The base game should take between 25-30 hours to complete if players beeline through it, but until then, this feature remains locked.

Once in UVHM, gamers must then start and complete the Ultimate Vault Hunter: Maurice’s Bounty mission, which will see them track the vendor down in a set location of the map. Once done, they can also access it via the weekly location, though, as previously mentioned, be wary of the cooldown period before accessing it.

Borderlands 4 is available to purchase on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

