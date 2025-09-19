Borderlands 4: How to get Darkbeast legendary SMG

The Darkbeast is a very powerful Legendary Submachine Gun in Borderlands 4. Manufactured by Daedalus, this SMG deals corrosive damage. Its unique perk allows your bullets to pierce through enemies and grants a small chance to trigger an explosion, dealing additional splash damage.

While the Darkbeast is not the most powerful legendary weapon in Borderlands 4, it is extremely reliable when tackling armored enemies. Its steady DPS and corrosive damage are enough to melt through any armored mobs while dealing decent splash damage.

In this guide, we will break down exactly how to get the Darkbeast SMG in Borderlands 4 and provide specific farming methods.

How to get the Darkbeast Legendary SMG in Borderlands 4

Unlocking the location in Borderlands 4

To get the Darkbeast SMG progress through the Fadefields region of Kiros, to unlock the Coastal Bonescape area (Image via Gearbox Software)

To obtain the Darkbeast, you must progress through the Fadefields region of Kiros, specifically the Coastal Bonescape area.

There, you will find Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening, which is an abandoned Auger Mine that is packed with hostile creatures and a tough hidden boss encounter. The Darkbeast can be acquired in this area.

Region : Fadefields (Coastal Bonescape)

: Fadefields (Coastal Bonescape) Farming spot: Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening (abandoned Auger Mine)

Boss farming: Voraxis the Quake Thresher

After defeating Voraxis once, use Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine to fight him until you get the Darkbeast (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Darkbeast drops from Voraxis, who is a massive Quake Thresher hiding inside Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening mine. The Voraxis is their boss for this area, and you must farm him till you get the Darkbeast SMG.

Boss Name: Voraxis, the Quake Thresher

Voraxis, the Quake Thresher Location: Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening, Coastal Bonescape

Once you have defeated Voraxis, the Quake Thresher, you can use Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine to replay the fight as many times as you want. So farm Voraxis until he drops the Darkbeast Legendary SMG.

Darkbeast SMG information

Weapon type: Submachine gun (SMG)

Submachine gun (SMG) Manufacturer: Daedalus

Daedalus Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Special Perk (Parley): Bullets will pierce through enemies and also have a 5% chance to cause an explosion on contact.

Bullets will pierce through enemies and also have a 5% chance to cause an explosion on contact. Elemental damage type: Corrosive

The Darkbest SMG is extremely reliable with its high DPS and steady corrosive damage. While the exploding splash damage is a great bonus, the proc chance is very low (5%), but it can happen often with a higher rate of fire. The SMG is extremely good at crowd-control capability with its bullet-piercing effect.

Tips and tricks for using the Darkbeast SMG in Borderlands 4

Pair the SMG with Rate of Fire buffs to trigger the Parly perk more often, even with its 5% proc chance.

Use the Darkbeast SMG against armored enemies, since corrosive damage melts armored enemies in seconds.

With the SMG’s high fire rate and its piercing bullet, you can easily mow down mobs.

So if you are running an SMG-focused, fast-paced build, the Darkbeast is the perfect addition to your arsenal.

