Borderlands 4 PowerDrop walkthrough

Borderlands 4 quests can go from lighthearted fun to extremely chaotic in seconds. PowerDrop is among the lighthearted ones in the game. This short mission takes your Vault Hunter through a gambling mini-game rather than guns-blazing action-packed scenarios. Furthermore, it is worthwhile due to its fun and unique gameplay loop and its valuable loot chest if you can hit the jackpot.

In this guide, we will break down how to unlock PowerDrop, how to finish the quest in a step-by-step manner, and what rewards you get at the end.

Borderlands 4: PowerDrop quest guide

Monty is located near the fast travel point inside the underground Outbounders base in Borderlands 4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Quest giver: Monty

Monty Location: The Launchpad (underground bunker near the southeast side of The Howl in the Fadefields)

The Launchpad (underground bunker near the southeast side of The Howl in the Fadefields) Prerequisites: Finish Main Quest 6: Rush the Gate

Recommended Level: As soon as you have unlocked The Launchpad base (scales with your story progression)

Time to complete: 5 - 10 minutes

How to unlock the PowerDrop quest

Talk to Monty inside The Launchpad base to begin the PowerDrop side activity (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have completed the Main Mission 6: Rush the Gate, you will get access to The Launchpad; it’s an Outbounder faction town located in the southeast section of The Howl in the Fadefields of Kairos.

Once inside, you will find a neon sign that reads "OPEN" near the fast travel station in the underground bunker. Monty will be standing right below the neon sign. Speak to him to start the gambling activity.

PowerDrop quest walkthrough

This activity in Borderlands 4 has a three-step process to it; all you have to do is buy a Power Core, throw it in the designated gambling machine, and claim the prize. As mentioned previously, the quest can be done any time after you have unlocked The Launchpad Outbounder base.

Stage 1: Buy a Power Core

Halfway down the stairs, you'll find a console to buy Power Cores (Image via Gearbox Software)

After you have spoken to Monty, you will need to buy a Power Core to progress to the next stage.

Go halfway down the staircase next to Monty.

You’ll find a glowing green control button on a control panel.

Interact with the panel to buy a Power Core; it costs $500.

This Power Core will act as your gambling token. If you fail to hit the jackpot the first time, you can try it again, but you will need to buy another Power Core for $500.

Stage 2: Lob the Power Core

Throw the Power Core through the chute up top (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have bought the Power Core, approach the gambling machine that’s located nearby. You will find a chute lit with yellow light on the top and three flashing arrows pointing towards it. Throw the Power Core inside the chute, and it'll drop inside one of the slots at the bottom.

Slot mechanic:

Jackpot slot: If the Power Core drops in the center slot, you will unlock the red reward chest.

If the Power Core drops in the center slot, you will unlock the red reward chest. Runner-up slot: If the Power Core drops in any of the side slots, you will get smaller rewards compared to the one central slot.

Stage 3: Claim your reward (for the jackpot)

Successfully hitting the jackpot unlocks the red chest to the right side of the slot machine (Image via Gearbox Software)

A red reward chest will appear on the right side of the gambling machine.

Interact with it to get your prize.

Opening the chest will mark the completion of the quest. Monty will praise you upon your victory, and you will get some basic rewards along with whatever you get from the red chest.

Tips and tricks

While the PowerDrop quest is super short and chance-based, here are a few things you can try to maximize your time and effort:

You will need some cash handy till you can hit the jackpot. As previously mentioned, every Power Core costs $500.

The outcome is completely random and depends on chance, so you might hit the jackpot on your first try, or it might be the 20th.

On failure, you can try the slot machine again, but the cost racks up pretty quickly.

Once you have hit the jackpot, the quest ends permanently, meaning it can't be played again.

PowerDrop quest rewards

Equipment rewards can vary up to legendary quality (Image via Gearbox Software)

On completion of the quest, you will be rewarded with a combination of random loot and some guaranteed rewards:

Base rewards

Experience / XP (scales with story progression)

Cash

Eridium

Equipment rewards:

Random guns (up to purple and legendary quality)

Gear (up to purple and legendary quality)

