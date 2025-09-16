Borderlands 4: "The session you are trying to join is running an incompatible version" error - Potential causes and fixes

Borderlands 4 has finally arrived with its good old-fashioned loot-based chaos that fans love. This time, the journey takes you to the world of Kairos with its four unique Vault Hunters: Harlowe, Amon, Vex, and Rafa. However, it has also brought some irritating errors.

Players are reportedly being hit with a specific error across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation:

“The session you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game. Please try upgrading your game version.”

Multiple players have reported the issue while trying to team up with friends. This article will break down what the bug is and what you can do to fix the issue in Borderlands 4.

Disclaimer: The fixes listed in this article aren't guaranteed to work.

What’s the reason for the ‘incompatible version’ error in Borderlands 4?

Try restarting the game or rebooting the system to see if it works (image via Gearbox Software)

This specific error has been surfacing across every platform as soon as the September 15 patch for Borderlands 4 went live. On the surface, this error is a version synchronization, and the causes are as follows:

1) Mismatch of patches between players

For players to connect and play together in the same co-op session, they need to have the same version of Borderlands 4. So if you or your friend has not yet updated the game to the latest version, the game cuts off the connection.

2) Update not recognized

In rare cases, the system can't recognize the updated version of the game, causing it to register as an outdated version.

3) Patch rollout delays across different platforms

The most common reason for this specific error is the minor delays between patch rollouts across every platform. Which means that a player on Xbox can be hours ahead of someone playing on a PlayStation.

4) Patch data corruption

In extremely rare cases, files can be corrupted due to an interruption while downloading, leading to a version error. Updated files can also get cached along with older updated files, causing a mismatch of version information.

How can you fix the ‘Incompatible Version’ error in Borderlands 4?

The primary reason for this error is the varying game versions between players (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players are stuck with workarounds till Gearbox issues an official hotfix. Lucky for you, multiple sources are reporting that some processes are working. These are as follows:

Install/reinstall the September 15 update

1) PC (Steam / Epic)

Check your library and then force an update.

Or,

Go to Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity

2) PlayStation

Go to the home screen and highlight Borderlands 4.

Go to Options > Check for Update

3) Xbox

Go to My Games and Apps > Select Borderlands 4 > Manage game and add-ons > Updates

Note: Make sure every member of your co-op party has done the update. If even a single member in the group has an outdated game, everyone will get the error again.

Reboot the game

In rare cases, updates are not completely registered until you have rebooted the game completely.

PC: Exit Borderlands 4 and restart it. (Check Task Manager after exiting to see if any function related to the game is running or not.)

Exit Borderlands 4 and restart it. (Check Task Manager after exiting to see if any function related to the game is running or not.) Console: Quit the game completely (not suspend) and relaunch the game.

Reboot the PC or Console

If the issue persists after rebooting (not restarting) Borderlands 4, try rebooting your entire system:

Power off your PC or console and wait for a couple of minutes to avoid any lingering cache.

Restart and launch the game to see if it works.

Completely delete the Patch/Cache folder

If you are running Borderlands 4 on PC, simply remove the patch files from the game directory and reapply the patch. This can solve the errors.

To delete the patch:

Navigate to: C:\Users\[YourName]\Documents\My Games\Borderlands 4\Saved\PersistentDownloadDir

Carefully delete the patch and cache folders, and nothing else.

Launch Borderlands 4 and let it reapply the update (ensure it's uninterrupted).

Last resort: Reinstall Borderlands 4

If none of the above solutions work, uninstall and reinstall Borderlands 4. This is a last resort if nothing works; Borderlands 4 is a large game, so it will take some time to install.

Wait for the next patch

If you are still getting blocked despite reinstalling the game, the problem might be on the side of Gearbox. Since the problems started to emerge after the recent update, the developers at Gearbox Software are likely creating a new hotfix.

So the best option could be to wait for the next update to drop and keep an eye on official channels like Borderlands Support and Gearbox’s official X account.

Tips for future updates

Double-check game version between co-op friends to avoid getting the same error (Image via Gearbox Software)

Enable auto-update to stay up-to-date with every update and avoid mismatched versions.

Check patch notes after updates to keep a note of the version number of your game.

Coordinate with co-op friends before beginning a session to ensure that everyone is on the same version.

The “incompatible version” error in Borderlands 4 is extremely frustrating as it blocks off one of the core mechanics of the series. But with the available fixes, it's possible to get back in the game to continue the mayhem with your friends.

If not, then wait till Gearbox drops the hotfix. Till then, enjoy the solo world; Borderlands 4 is packed with chaotic quests.

