Borderlands 4 Finway's Cup walkthrough

Finway’s Cup is yet another chaotic quest in Borderlands 4. This quest is given to the Vault Hunter by Orts and is a timed triathlon-style event. The event revolves around swimming, vehicle racing, and object throwing, which determines if you are worthy of Orts' fireworks celebration. Your job is to finish all three segments of the race and beat the clock in record time.

In this guide, we will break down every step of the quest, from acquiring it to receiving the rewards.

Borderlands 4: Finway’s Cup quest guide

The quest can be acquired from Orts near a cliffside stage in the Hungering Plain, The Fadefields (Image via Gearbox Software)

Recommended level: 12 - 14

12 - 14 Quest giver: Orts

Orts Location: Hungering Plain, The Fadefields (cliffside stage on the southern side of The Debilitory)

Hungering Plain, The Fadefields (cliffside stage on the southern side of The Debilitory) Quest time limit: 3:30 - 3:45 minutes

3:30 - 3:45 minutes Time to beat (on average): 4 - 5 minutes

4 - 5 minutes Prerequisites: This quest is available during Main Quest 5: One Fell Swoop.

Stage 1: Talk to Orts

Speak to Orts standing on the stage to register for the event (Image via Gearbox Software)

You can find Orts standing upon a stage near a gathering on the cliffside area of the Hungering Plain. This eccentric character believes in "the glory of competition" and insists your Vault Hunter participate in his new and improvised triathlon, which is sure to bring you glory.

Speak with Orts to register yourself for the Finway’s Cup.

Once you’ve registered, head towards the nearby starting ramp.

Tip: The hills near the Hungering Plains can be confusing to navigate; set a custom map marker if you are having trouble locating Orts.

Stage 2: Go to the starting line

Go up to the starting ramp next to Orts once registered (Image via Gearbox Software)

Go up to the starting ramp next to Orts. The event will not begin until you have taken the position. Wait for Orts to finish the countdown before beginning.

Note: Jumping in early will invalidate the attempt, and you’ll have to start again.

Stage 3: The swim section

Make sure to follow the glowing checkpoints on the river surface (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once Orts finishes the countdown, leap off the ramp and land in the water to begin the triathlon.

Follow the glowing flares till you reach the other shore.

Ensure you review every marker; missing one will require you to backtrack and waste time.

Tips:

Spam the swim boost button rather than holding it down to cover distance faster than usual.

Be prepared for hostile creatures in the water; when one spawns, do a quick melee and move on.

Stage 4: The vehicle ride

The terrain is rocky; try to avoid those or jump over them (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have made it to the land, summon your Digirunner.

Follow the flare checkpoints on your HUD.

Prepare for minor combat, since the route passes through enemy camps. Swiftly eliminate them or dash through to avoid slowing down.

Tips:

Use the vehicle's booster smartly to avoid crashing into obstacles on the road (Image via Gearbox Software)

Use your vehicle’s speed boost when necessary, especially for the uphill routes.

Occasionally, you’ll be ambushed by Order troops with rockets. Don’t stop to fight them; zoom past them to avoid slowing down.

There are risky shortcuts all over the route, so follow the main trail to avoid crashing into rocky structures.

Stage 5: The Doohickey

Dismount your vehicle to grab the Doohickey and rush to the stage where Orts is standing (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have made it to the final flare checkpoint, dismount your vehicle and grab the quest item - weirdly named the Doohickey.

The Doohickey is stored inside a glowing canister; you can clearly find it marked on the map.

Run to the finish line, avoiding any enemy confrontation. Your priority should be movement speed over fighting enemies.

Stage 6: Score the Thingamabob

You need to throw the Doohickey through the Thingamabob to finish the triathlon in Borderlands 4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Return to the finishing line near Orts’ location by the stage. You will find a giant tire hanging from the tree, which is the final stage of the triathlon.

Carefully line up the throw, then throw the Doohickey through the tire hole.

Tips:

Don’t attempt the throw from far away; wait till you are close enough for a guaranteed score.

Successfully scoring the shot sets off a bunch of fireworks; Orts gives his dramatic commentary, and the crowd cheers on.

Stage 7: Victory celebration

If you manage to finish the quest in under 3:45 minutes, Orts will declare you the champion. The sky lights up with fireworks, and loot chests spawn near you with a random selection of items and weapons. This might not be the most rewarding quest if you are overleveled, but it is worth it for its unique format and bonus items.

Failing to meet the time limit will reset the attempt, so you can try again. If you don't get caught by creatures or crash continuously against the rocks, it's easy to finish the quest under the time limit.

Rewards

Finishing the Finway’s Cup quest under 3:45 minutes will reward you with:

Experience/XP (scales with your level)

Cash

Equipment loot crate (contains random weapons up to blue rarity)

This loot chest is especially worth it if you are doing the quest early on and get your hands on some decent guns.

If you are having trouble making up time, you should upgrade your vehicle’s boost capability before attempting the race again.

