Borderlands 4: How to get Wombo Combo legendary AR

The Wombo Combo AR is one of the coolest weapons in Borderlands 4. Manufactured by Vladof, it has amazing crowd-control capability thanks to its unique ability - the Wombo Combo AR launches a Rip Rocket after every five shots fired. Rip Rockets deal kinetic damage to enemies, completely ignoring the gun’s damage type.

Ad

In this guide, we explain how to get the Wombo Combo assault rifle in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Wombo Combo Legendary AR in Borderlands 4

The Wombo Combo can be used against both mobs and bosses, especially with elemental rolls (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Wombo Combo deals additional kinetic area damage from its Rip Rockets along with its regular ammunition. Most ARs have only a single damage type. Thus, the gun allows for better crowd control. If you can stack fire rate and projectile buffs over the weapon, Rip Rockets will trigger at shorter durations, dealing significantly more DPS.

Ad

Trending

Drop locations

The Wombo Combo AR usually drops from Rippa Roadbirds in the Saw’s Clench (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Wombo Combo AR is a world-drop legendary item that sometimes drops from a specific boss in the area, meaning it can drop from random sources like loot chests, random world enemies, and vendors. But there's a method to target-farm the Wombo Combo Legendary AR in Borderlands 4. Here’s how:

Ad

The AR has a high chance to drop from the Ruined Sumplands area.

Hunt down Rippa Roadbirds in the Saw’s Clench, for they have a higher chance of dropping the Wombo Combo.

Also read: Borderlands 4: How to farm bosses for Legendary gear (Moxxi's Encore)

Rippa Roadbirds farming route

Head toward Saw’s Clench by fast traveling to the Ruined Sumpands area.

Rippa Roadbirds will spawn in this area; clear them out.

Reset the area by fast travelling back and forth to the Ruined Sumplands.

Replay the area till you get the Wombo Combo AR.

Ad

Also read: Borderlands 4: "The session you are trying to join is running an incompatible version" error - Potential causes and fixes

Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine Saw’s Clench

The boss trio Baby Grunt, Gruntabulous Vork, and Lil’ Grunt sometimes drop the Wombo Combo Legendary AR (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Legendary Wonbo Combo has a high drop chance from one of the bosses in the Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine in the Saw’s Clench area. Activate the machine and fight with the trio Baby Grunt, Gruntabulous Vork, and Lil’ Grunt.

Ad

The drop is rare and may offer two Wombo Combo Legendary ARs at the same time.

Also read: Borderlands 4 Finway's Cup walkthrough

Other potential sources

Vendors (extremely rare)

Boss loot pool (Carcadia Burn area)

Reward Chests (Side quests and activities)

Since the Wombo Combo Legendary AR is tied to the world-drop loot pool, it could come from any of the above-mentioned sources, although targeting Rippa Roadbirds is the best way to acquire it quickly.

Ad

Also read: How to get your first vehicle in Borderlands 4

Best stat roll for the Wombo Combo AR

A good roll for the Wombo Combo AR is a combination of any elemental damage type for primary shots with a high fire rate and magazine size. This could turn the already powerful weapon into an epic one.

Look for elemental rolls for the primary shots of the Wombo Combo, like Fire, Shock, or Cold.

For stats, priority should be a high rate of fire and magazine size to trigger its secondary ability more often.

Ad

The Wombo Combo performs best against a large crowd of enemies with the splash damage from its Rip Rockets. This weapon is extremely versatile in taking out both bosses and mobs, especially when its primary is elemental and secondary is kinetic.

Read more articles on Borderlands 4 here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More