Borderlands 4: How to get Extra Medium legendary shield

The Extra Medium is a legendary shield in Borderlands 4 that you can acquire from one of the Vaults in the game. If you’re playing a build that requires getting close to enemies for dealing damage, it is the best shield you can equip in the game. Extra Medium makes you into a pocket nuke as it creates an explosion each time an enemy breaks your shield.

While the explosion damage may not be extremely high, it will take down enemies low on life. This guide will show you where you can farm the Extra Medium legendary shield in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Extra Medium legendary shield in Borderlands 4

Take down the Primordial Guardian for a chance at legendary loot (Image via 2K)

The process of acquiring the Extra Medium shield can be time-consuming. It is dropped by the Primordial Guardian Inceptus within the Vault of Inceptus, meaning you’ll need to obtain all three Vault keys within the Fadefields region and complete the run.

After you unlock the Vault, complete the preliminary stages within to reach the boss. The Primordial Guardian Inceptus has a shield that you can break using a Shock-based weapon. Once it is down, use a Kinetic or Incendiary-based weapon to deal damage to its health.

During the fight, the boss will cover itself in a cocoon and poison the floor. Use the grapple points around it to glide in the air and shoot the green boils to clear the poison. Upon defeat, the boss may drop Extra Medium among the loot; if not, use Moxxi’s Big Encore to try again.

Don't forget to check the boss's loot cache (Image via 2K)

For me, the shield dropped not from the boss, but from one of the loot chests after you get out of the room, so do not forget to open them after every fight.

Note: You can use the weapons of your choice and don't have to rely on Shock or Incendiary-based weapons.

Extra Medium stats and unique effects in Borderlands 4 at level 48

Shield stats can be different (Image via 2K)

Capacity: 12,267

12,267 Regen rate: 2,323/second

2,323/second Regen delay: 5.2 seconds

All of the basic stats on Extra Medium can vary depending on the perks you get or the item level. If you plan to make it your go-to shield, look for one with a lower regen delay and a higher regen rate.

Unique effect

Like any legendary shield in the game, the Extra Medium features a unique perk called Nucleosynthesis. As mentioned, it creates an explosion (nova) around you each time the shield breaks or recharges to full, damaging anything in the AoE.

