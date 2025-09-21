Borderlands 4: How to get Super Soldier Shield

The Super Soldier Shield in Borderlands 4 is a legendary piece of equipment manufactured by Daedalus. Having good defense in the game is always beneficial, but for gun-based users, the Super Soldier Shield is a must-have item. Its unique perk increases the fire rate of the weapon, character sprint speed, and regenerates one ammo/second.

Alongside providing a decent amount of shield and overshield, being able to shoot faster and generating free ammo is what makes this legendary notable. This guide will show you where you can get the Super Soldier Shield in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Super Soldier Shield in Borderlands 4

Vile Lictor has a chance to drop the Super Soldier (Image via 2K)

To farm the Super Soldier Shield, you’ll need to complete the ‘His Vile Sanctum’ main quest and defeat Vile Lictor. The shield is one of many legendary drops you can get after defeating the boss inside the Umbral Foundry.

If you aren’t familiar with Vile Lictor, he is the main boss of the Terminus Range and one of three bosses you need to defeat to enter the Timekeeper’s Dominion. You can access the new region by defeating Idolator Sol.

Harder difficulty has a better chance of rewarding legendaries (Image via 2K)

The fight against Vile Lictor is a two-phase battle. During the first phase, the boss will remain in the same spot. After you remove one of his health bars, he will teleport you into a different dimension and will be much more active around the arena.

Most of Vile Lictor’s attacks can be dodged, except for one where he drops a void nuke in the middle of the arena. Quickly go around the edges and grapple one of the floating rocks. Note that the Super Soldier Shield isn’t a guaranteed drop and may take some tries.

Also Read: How to unlock all UVHM difficulty levels in BL4

Super Soldier stats and unique effects in Borderlands 4 at level 45

Capacity: 13,005

Regen rate: 1,949/second

Regen delay: 2.9 seconds

Manufacturer: Daedalus

Unique effects

Super Soldier is the best shield for gun-based builds (Image via 2K)

The Super Soldier comes with Power Play, which grants an overshield each time the shield recharges to full. Additionally, the weapons will have a 25% increased fire rate and will regenerate one round of ammunition every second.

Do note that the ammo generated is free and will be added to the magazine even when the reserves are empty. Another benefit you gain from equipping the shield is a 25% increase in movement speed, which is helpful in areas where you can’t use the hovebike.

