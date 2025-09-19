Borderlands 4: How to unlock all UVHM difficulty levels 

You can unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode or UVHM in Borderlands 4 by completing the main campaign. This mode lets you re-explore parts of the game and fight some of the bosses for a second time, except this time, they are stronger and can take more damage. There are five UVHM difficulty levels in Borderlands 4, and progression is highly dependent on your performance.

Ad

This article will explain how you can unlock all UVHM difficulty levels once you're done with the main campaign.

Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode in Borderlands 4: Difficulties 1-5 explained

All Ultimate Vault Hunter levels in-game (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@ArekkzGaming)

The Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode in Borderlands 4 is all about skill and combat abilities. You will receive Wildcard Missions from various locations during this mode, and these missions will lead you to some of the deadliest bosses in the game.

Ad

Trending

However, these bosses will be stronger, faster, and have a larger health bar. Essentially, they will be more difficult to defeat, and doing so will reward you with higher-quality drops. So, the UVHM mode creates a high-risk, high-reward situation for the players. Let us now understand the difficulty levels.

How to unlock UVH 1 in Borderlands 4

Technically, to unlock the UVH 1 rank, you need to go to Lilith in Carcadia Burn, accept her Wildcard Mission, and see it through. However, you must fulfill a few prerequisites.

Ad

First, finish the game's main campaign. This is the only way to start the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode in Borderlands 4. Next, finish these three separate missions:

Zane's Firmware mission

Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine mission

Moxxi's Big Encore mission

After finishing these three, you can locate Lilith in Carcadia Burn in Moxxi's bar in Ruined Sumplands. Finishing her mission will unlock the UVH 1 rank for you in Borderlands 4.

How to unlock UVH 2 in Borderlands 4

Ad

Bramblesong in Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@ArekkzGaming)

To unlock UVH 2, defeat four bosses in UVH 1 and then finish the Rush the Gate quest. The four bosses and their locations are as follows:

Ad

Bramblesong: Terminus Range

Terminus Range Bio Armored Omega Thresher: Dominion

Dominion Bio Bulkhead: The Fadefields

The Fadefields Sydney Pointylegs: The Fadefields

You can find Bramblesong in Terminus Range in the Stoneblood Forest region. To get a better understanding of the location, look for the Bittervein Mine on the northern side of the map in this region.

Next, fight the Bio Armored Omega Thresher in Dominion in the Fades District. Finish two side missions in Dominion, namely One Gassy Issue and One Slimy Issue. You will be given these side quests by Beth, who can be found near Portside Properties in Dominion. Finishing these two missions will lead you to the Bio Armored Omega Thresher.

Ad

The third boss is the Bio Bulkhead in The Fadefields in the Dissected Plateau. Go through the main facility and take the elevator upwards to Moxxi's Big Encore Machine. Finally, defeat Sydney Pointylegs in the Hungering Plains, also in The Fadefields at the Prospector's Drill site.

Once these bosses are down, return to Lilith and take the Rush the Gate quest, finishing which will unlock UVH 2 in Borderlands 4.

Also read: Borderlands 4: How to deal with Vile Enemies

Ad

How to unlock UVH 3 in Borderlands 4

Defeat Frank the Furnace to move to rank 3 (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@ArekkzGaming)

To unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter 3 rank, activate Rank 2 and then defeat these four bosses:

Ad

Shadowpelt: Terminus Range

Terminus Range Core Observer: The Fadefields

The Fadefields Rocken Roller: Carcadia Burn

Carcadia Burn Frank the Furnace: The Fadefields

You can fight Shadowpelt in Terminus Range in Cuspid Climb. This boss is in the Whistler's Maw mine. The next in line will be Core Observer in The Fadefields, who can be found in The Howl. This boss can be found at the Blacklime Order Bunker in this region.

After defeating him, you can move on to fight Rocken Roller in Carcadia Burn in the Ruined Sumplands in the Trinket Crevass. Finally, Frank the Furnace is in The Fadefields in Idolator's Noose.

Ad

After defeating these bosses in Borderlands 4, you can go to Lilith, who will give you the His Vile Sanctum wildcard mission. Finishing it will unlock UVH 3.

How to unlock UVH 4 in Borderlands 4

Defeat The Immortal Boneface to get to level 5 (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@ArekkzGaming)

The next bosses you need to defeat in Borderlands 4 to get to UVH 4 are as follows:

Ad

The Battle Wagon: Terminus Range

Terminus Range Mimicron: The Fadefields

The Fadefields The Immortal Boneface: Terminus Range

Terminus Range Skull Orchid: Terminus Range

The Battle Wagon, The Immortal Boneface, and Skull Orchid are all in Terminus Range. The Battle Wagon can be found in Stoneblood Forest at the Lowering March drill site. The Immortal Boneface is also in the same region and can be found in Cuspid Climb at the Old Scrape drill site. Skull Orchid can then be found in the Grindstone of The Worthy area in Terminus Range at the Embossed Fault mine.

Ad

Finally, Mimicron can be found at Idolator's Noose in The Fadefields. Once you defeat these bosses, return to Lilith to pick up her Flaming Vision side quest and see it through in Borderlands 4.

Also read: Borderlands 4: All story bosses in order

How to unlock UVH 5 in Borderlands 4

To unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter level 5, return to Lilith at Moxxi's Bar. She will give you three Primordial Vault missions and then the last mission, i.e., The Timekeeper's Order.

Ad

Finishing these four missions will finally unlock UVH 5 and grant you access to very high-quality loot in the game.

This was everything you needed to know about the UVHM difficulty levels in Borderlands 4. Ensure you've reached at least Level 40 to get to these missions. However, Level 50 would be a more compatible rank since it helps you be more experienced and deal more damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More