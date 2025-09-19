Borderlands 4 Rocken Roller boss location, drops, and mechanics

Rocken Roller is one of the optional bosses in Borderlands 4, found in one of the Augur Mines. Up through this point in the game, there hasn’t been a single boss that has beaten me this many times, but the aggressive nature of Rocken Roller really got to me as a Vex player. Its rolling attack can easily batter your shields down in one hit, and the trail of damage it leaves behind can finish you off.

You may not have an issue doing this at level 50, but I still recommend playing with your friends against Rocken Roller in Borderlands 4. That way, he splits up some of the aggro, and you can take it in turns wearing him down, while moving around. It’s worth it to fight this boss though, so here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Rocken Roller in Borderlands 4

You’ll find Rocken Roller deep within an Augur Mine; specifically Trinket Crevass in the Ruined Sumplands. You can find its location on the map below. Just head to this area, and dive through the wall like you would any other Augur Mine, and you will need to complete a short dungeon.

You’ll have to go through two very aggressive packs of Pangolin enemies, which can be painful if you aren’t prepared. You should be at least level 30 before going to the Trinket Crevass. The boss was level 33 for me, and I went in at level 26. Given the game’s tendency to scale bosses up, I was several levels too low to be here. At the end of the cave, you’ll slide down a path, and into the Rocken Roller’s boss room in Borderlands 4.

Rocken Roller’s attacks in Borderlands 4

Can roll at the player with great force and speed.

Has a wide, spinning tail swipe to knock you back and deal damage.

Can summon a squad of pangolin to help fight you.

Does a barrel roll on the ground to knock you back and deal damage.

Launches projectiles that match the color of the Vile Crystals

Rocken Roller always opens the exact same way in Borderlands 4: It rolls at you at high speed, and even if you dodge to the side, it can turn and hit you from behind. In my experience, it always had the Leaking tag, which means it leaves behind a trail of elemental damage. In most cases, it’s Corrosive damage, and it gets everywhere.

The Rocken Roller also actively walks around pretty often, so it constantly leaves that Leaking trail everywhere. Occasionally, it’s going to spit a few projectiles at you, but as long as you’re far enough away you can dodge, or hide behind the rock in the middle of the room.

If the boss is close to a player, it may also do a barrel roll, which just smashes you for a bunch of damage and can knock you back. This boss can also use a spinning tail swipe, which also hurts a great deal. If that wasn’t enough, Pangolins periodically show up to attack you, but at least you can use these as a Second Wind generator.

Tips to defeat Rocken Roller in Borderlands 4

So this is what Sonic's enemies see right before he blasts through them (Image via 2K Games)

The trick to beating Rocken Roller in Borderlands 4 is staying as far away from it as possible, while also staying out of its elemental damage trail. If you’re quick enough to get in the air, you can glide away from its rolling attack, so keep an eye on it. When it starts spinning in place like Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s time to start moving.

While I prefer fighting this boss with at least one other player, you can fight it alone. You just have to stay mobile and away from it as much as possible. The first, most important thing is to break the crystals on its back. This is a Vile Enemy, so you can’t even hurt it until you do that.

These Ordonite orbs, when they spawn, are 100% top priority (Image via 2K Games)

Honestly, that’s what makes this boss such a pain to fight. You can’t do anything until you break the crystals on its back, and if you aren’t quick enough, the Orb goes back, and you have to break it again. Once the shielding is gone, in our experience, it didn’t grow back, so that’s a positive.

I recommend keeping mobile and focusing on the crystals. Kill a few Pangolins if you need to, but try to keep a few of them alive and weak. Pangolins tend to pull up a shield when they’re close to death, so push them past that, too.

Vex is great in this fight, but her Specters tend to not focus the Orbs that break from the Vile Crystals. They are amazing to break the Crystals though. If you can stay full screen away, and just shoot, that’s fantastic. When you break down the Vile Shield, a fire/Ignite weapon will shred through Rocken Roller’s HP in Borderlands 4.

Noteworthy drops from Rocken Roller in Borderlands 4

The Rocken Roller boss in Borderlands 4 has two legendary drops of note, the AF1000 and the Songbird. The AF1000 is a legendary repkit that gains a +100% duration, and a -50% Cooldown Duration, making it incredibly useful. Conversely, the Songbird is supposed to be one of the most overpowered guns in Borderlands 4 right now. The Songbird pistol, aka the San Saba Songbird Deals +100% damage for 5 seconds after weapon swap, and the reason it’s overpowered is due to a bug.

There’s a weapon cancel trick you can apparently do, to infinitely stack the damage buff for this gun. It will no doubt be fixed eventually, like the Vex Infinite Damage build. Even with a bug fix, it will be a weapon worth having in your collection.

