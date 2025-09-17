There are in total of seven Abandoned Auger Mines in Borderlands 4. They are filled with powerful creatures that you can take on to claim some incredible loot. However, keep in mind that since this is all based on RNG, you may need to re-run each Augur Mine to get the exact specs you want/need. You can also get SDU Tokens from them.
You will also need to complete the Shadow Of The Mountain Main Mission to unlock Auger Mines. This is a mandatory prerequisite, and will take a while to complete. On that note, here's where to find all Augur Mines in Borderlands 4.
All Augur Mine locations in Borderlands 4
Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening
Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening Auger Mine is located in the Fadefields. Go north from the Old Safehouse in Coastal Boenscape to find this cave entrance. Once inside, follow the cave to reach the entrance (avoid jumping into the hole). You will also encounter Voraxis, who has the chance of dropping Darkbeast and Potato Thrower IV.
The Claim
In Dissected Plateau in the Fadefields in Borderlands 4, you can find The Claim. It is located next to Zadra's secret hideout. Head into the cave to find the Auger Mine. If you manage to venture deep enough, you will encounter Backhive. Upon defeating this beast, you can acquire the Triple Bypass and Rallying Stop Gap.
Whistler's Maw
Whistler's Maw is located in the Terminus Range within a cave system. Aside from the run-of-the-mill creatures within, you will also encounter Shadowpelt. Once its shields are down, use anything that packs a punch to deal with it. Once defeated, it has a chance of dropping Slippy, Eviscerating Vamoose, and Centering Weatherproof Sparky Shield.
Embossed Fault
Found in Grindstone of the Worthy, this Auger Mine in Borderlands 4 is located next to a wall close to Dominion. The cave itself does not pose much of a threat, and the only real challenge will be the Boss called Skull Orchid. It can change its elemental attack type, which can be rather annoying. Defeating it will grant you the Spied Dextrous Oak-Aged Cask or Roach.
Trinket Crevass
In the Ruined Sumplands, just beside a cliff, you will find an Auger Mine called Trinket Crevass. Deep within the cave, you can encounter a boss called Rocken Roller. Their first HP bar can recover, so you'll need to keep putting pressure on them. Once defeated, they have a chance of dropping Whispering San Saba Songbird.
Bittervein
Located in the Stoneblood Forest of Terminus Range, you'll come across an Auger Mine that is infected with Kratch. The cave system is rather confusing, and navigating it will be tedious. There's a lot of platforming and jumping involved. As you go deeper, you will also encounter Bramblesong, an oversized Kratch. Upon defeating the creature, you could get the Ohm I Got, Convergence, or Disco.
The Toil of Spoiling Vis
The Toils of Spoiling Vis can be found in Dominion and will only be accessible during the late-game. To reach the area, come to the Carcadia District and head down the path left of the safehouse across the bridge. As you explore the cave, you will encounter Axemaul. It's a giant hound-like creature with an axe in its mouth. If you defeat it, you could get Armored Bod and Buzz Axe.
Read more articles here:
- Borderlands 4 Working for Tips walkthrough
- Borderlands 4 Null and Void walkthrough
- Borderlands 4: Guns Blazing walkthrough
- Borderlands 4 No Place Like Home walkthrough