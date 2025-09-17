There are in total of seven Abandoned Auger Mines in Borderlands 4. They are filled with powerful creatures that you can take on to claim some incredible loot. However, keep in mind that since this is all based on RNG, you may need to re-run each Augur Mine to get the exact specs you want/need. You can also get SDU Tokens from them.

Ad

You will also need to complete the Shadow Of The Mountain Main Mission to unlock Auger Mines. This is a mandatory prerequisite, and will take a while to complete. On that note, here's where to find all Augur Mines in Borderlands 4.

All Augur Mine locations in Borderlands 4

Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening

Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening Auger Mine is located in the Fadefields. Go north from the Old Safehouse in Coastal Boenscape to find this cave entrance. Once inside, follow the cave to reach the entrance (avoid jumping into the hole). You will also encounter Voraxis, who has the chance of dropping Darkbeast and Potato Thrower IV.

Ad

Trending

The Claim

The Claim (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

In Dissected Plateau in the Fadefields in Borderlands 4, you can find The Claim. It is located next to Zadra's secret hideout. Head into the cave to find the Auger Mine. If you manage to venture deep enough, you will encounter Backhive. Upon defeating this beast, you can acquire the Triple Bypass and Rallying Stop Gap.

Ad

Whistler's Maw

Whistler's Maw (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

Whistler's Maw is located in the Terminus Range within a cave system. Aside from the run-of-the-mill creatures within, you will also encounter Shadowpelt. Once its shields are down, use anything that packs a punch to deal with it. Once defeated, it has a chance of dropping Slippy, Eviscerating Vamoose, and Centering Weatherproof Sparky Shield.

Ad

Embossed Fault

Embossed Fault (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

Found in Grindstone of the Worthy, this Auger Mine in Borderlands 4 is located next to a wall close to Dominion. The cave itself does not pose much of a threat, and the only real challenge will be the Boss called Skull Orchid. It can change its elemental attack type, which can be rather annoying. Defeating it will grant you the Spied Dextrous Oak-Aged Cask or Roach.

Ad

Trinket Crevass

Trinket Crevass (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

In the Ruined Sumplands, just beside a cliff, you will find an Auger Mine called Trinket Crevass. Deep within the cave, you can encounter a boss called Rocken Roller. Their first HP bar can recover, so you'll need to keep putting pressure on them. Once defeated, they have a chance of dropping Whispering San Saba Songbird.

Ad

Bittervein

Bittervein (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

Located in the Stoneblood Forest of Terminus Range, you'll come across an Auger Mine that is infected with Kratch. The cave system is rather confusing, and navigating it will be tedious. There's a lot of platforming and jumping involved. As you go deeper, you will also encounter Bramblesong, an oversized Kratch. Upon defeating the creature, you could get the Ohm I Got, Convergence, or Disco.

Ad

The Toil of Spoiling Vis

The Toil of Spoiling Vis (Image via 2K | YouTube/KilroyPlays)

The Toils of Spoiling Vis can be found in Dominion and will only be accessible during the late-game. To reach the area, come to the Carcadia District and head down the path left of the safehouse across the bridge. As you explore the cave, you will encounter Axemaul. It's a giant hound-like creature with an axe in its mouth. If you defeat it, you could get Armored Bod and Buzz Axe.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More