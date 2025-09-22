Borderlands 4: Goredello World Event guide

The Goredello World Event in Borderlands 4 challenges you to kill opponents in exchange for attractive rewards. As the name suggests, the arena for the fights is located in The Gordello, which can be found in Terminus Range, specifically in Craven's Nook. The process to start is simple: you enter the arena, the announcer offers you the fight, and you ring a bell to start it.

This article will further explain everything you need to know about the Goredello World Event in Borderlands 4.

Goredello World Event in Borderlands 4: How it works

Fighting smaller enemies in round 1 (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@WoWQuest)

The Goredello World Event challenges you with stronger opponents in each new round for three rounds. Once you enter The Goredello, speak with Harold, who works as the announcer of the challenge.

When you ring the bell, the game starts, and you get swarmed by many enemies. The first round is easy and doesn't unleash many vicious opponents on you. However, as the rounds progress, you will see more and more Badass Psychos and even Judges. These are terrifying opponents who can take you down if you're not paying attention - especially when they team up against you.

Each round has a limited time, and certain actions, such as explosive barrel kills, melee kills, and critical hit kills, help you add time to the clock, letting you fight on for longer. The rule is simple: the more kills you get, the higher your reward will be. You get a separate reward for each round based on your performance.

Your winnings are divided into four tiers.

Rewards for performing in the Goredello World Event in Borderlands 4

Killing your enemies in the Goredello World Event in Borderlands 4 unlocks various tiers of rewards. More kills grant you more rewards. Here are all the reward tiers from highest to lowest:

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

The Bronze tier is the lowest and does not grant you exciting rewards. However, if you fight your way through the hordes of Psychos, you can collect Gold or even Platinum rewards. The latter, being the top prize, unlocks at approximately 40 kills.

Once you've exhausted all the rounds, you can wait for the Goredello World Event in Borderlands 4 to reset. The challenge restores every two hours but only if you remain in Terminus Range. It's best to go about your other quests while you wait for it to reset. When you need valuable loot, you can return and fight again.

Completing the Goredello challenge will earn you the Arena Grande trophy in Borderlands 4.

