Borderlands 4 Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening (Augur Mine): Location, how to unlock, and boss drops

Borderlands 4 has seven Abandoned Augur Mines spread across its maps, and Timid Kyle's Neglected Opening is one such mine in the Coastal Bonescape of the Fadefields region of Kairos. Abandoned Augur Mines are massive cave systems with a powerful boss at the end.

These dungeons often include challenging traversal mechanics, strong enemy encounters, and good-quality rewards for defeating the boss.

Here's everything you need to unlock and complete the dungeon of Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening and defeat Voraxis.

Borderlands 4: How to unlock Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening

Like most Augur Mines, you must progress through the main story of Borderlands 4 to unlock it. In this case, complete "Shadow of the Mountain" before exploring the Augur Mines. Once you've completed "A Lot to Process," you will unlock "Shadow of the Mountain." Finish the quest to gain access to the Abandoned Augur Mines in Borderlands 4.

Once you've finished the 'A Lot to Process' quest you'll unlock 'Shadow of the Mountain' (Image via Gearbox Software)

Recommended level: 18 - 20

18 - 20 Clave lock: If you manage to find the mine entrance early on in the game, you will notice a red seal and also a "???" interactable option. On interacting with it, you’ll be told to "Find your clave and earn your name." To enter the mine, you will need to make a certain progression into the game.

If you manage to find the mine entrance early on in the game, you will notice a red seal and also a "???" interactable option. On interacting with it, you’ll be told to "Find your clave and earn your name." To enter the mine, you will need to make a certain progression into the game. Prerequisites: Main Mission 11 - Shadow of the Mountain

Once properly unlocked, the barrier will automatically turn blue, allowing you to pass through and explore.

How to locate the Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening

The Abandones Augur Mine is located Coastal Bonescape region of the Fadefields (Image via Gearbox Software)

Region: Coastal Bonescape region of the Fadefields

Coastal Bonescape region of the Fadefields Landmark: The mine is north of the Abandoned Outpost safehouse.

The mine is north of the Abandoned Outpost safehouse. Related achievement: Ruler of Everything trophy & achievement

The entrance to Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening is near a shallow lkake with a massive came opening (Image via Gearbox Software)

Tip: Locating the correct entrance can be a bit tricky; the map will point you directly toward a "?" mark on the map. To find the location, go to the south of the marker to find the massive cave opening in a shallow pond.

Borderlands 4: Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening walkthrough

The Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening offers both heavy combat and traversal challenges in Borderlands 4. Inside, you will encounter Threshers who give decent XP farming options.

Step-by-step direction

Step1: Follow the minecart rails till you reach the room with the stone pillars (Image via Gearbox Software)

Minecart rails: On entering the mine, head east following the minecart rails. This will lead you deeper into the mine.

Step 2: Break through the plank wall in the backsode of the room behinf the pillars (Image via Gearbox Software)

Stone pillars: Inside, you’ll find a chamber full of stone pillars. Locate and break through the black and red plank barrier on the northern side of the cavern.

Step 3: Jump across the chasm using your jetpack to progress (Image via Gearbox Software)

Waterfall and the chasm: You’ll eventually find yourself near a waterfall with a massive gap. Cross the gap by climbing nearby rocks.

Step 4: Follow the path upwards through the stairs and take the path right in front of you (Image via Gearbox Software)

Climbing up: When you reach the stairs, go up and take the ladder and jump across the broken bridge. Take the path thats straight ahead of you.

Step 5: The plank wall is at the end of the alter room. Prepare to encounter Wyrm Threshers. (Image via Gearbox Software)

Alter room: Look for an altar-like structure in this area and find the hidden passage behind it. Break through the planks to gain access to the hidden passage.

Step 6: Follow the path, use grappling hooks till you reach a room with vending machines (Image via Gearbox Software)

Locating the boss arena: During the final stretch of the dungeon, you’ll need to navigate through twisting passages and cross chasms using the grappling hook. Just follow the path until you can see the vending machines (Ammunition, Meds, and Moxxi’s Encore). The boss arena is just beyond the vending machines.

Tip: Load up with ammo and meds, since Voraxis is a gigantic, tanky boss.

Voraxis boss fight guide

Voraxis is a massive Wyrm Thresher and is weak to fire damage (Image via Gearbox Software)

The boss at the end of Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening is Voraxis, a gigantic version of the Wyrm Thresher. The fight can easily get overwhelming with the amount of mobs that Voraxis spawns.

Moveset

Fireball Barrage: Voraxis launches fireballs that explode on impact. Strafe away to avoid splash damage.

Voraxis launches fireballs that explode on impact. Strafe away to avoid splash damage. Burrow charge: Voraxis will occasionally dive underground and charge toward you. It’s easy to avoid if you keep track of the dirt trail.

Voraxis will occasionally dive underground and charge toward you. It’s easy to avoid if you keep track of the dirt trail. Spinning charge: Voraxis will sometimes charge you in a quick spiral motion; you’ll need to have swift reflexes to avoid these attacks.

Voraxis will sometimes charge you in a quick spiral motion; you’ll need to have swift reflexes to avoid these attacks. Summoned Threshers: Voraxis will summon Wyrm Threshers to aid him; if left unchecked, they can quickly overwhelm you.

Strategies

Take advantage of Voraxis' extreme weakness against any incendiary weapon.

Move around the arena to survive Voraxis’ unyielding ground assault.

Strategically use mobs in the arena; keep some of them alive for a Second Wind revival if you are downed during the fight.

Boss drops and base rewards (first clear)

Voraxis drops the Darkbeast Corrossive SMG which is extremely poerful to the right build (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you've cleared the dungeon and defeated Voraxis, you get

40 SDU Tokens

1,200 XP

Loot: You get up to Legendary loot drops from Voraxis. (first clear and Moxxi’s Encore)

All legendary drops from Voraxis

These are not guaranteed drops but can be farmed using Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine.

Darkbeast (SMG: Corrosive)

Potato Thrower IV (explosive weapon)

Buoy (utility weapon)

Timid Kyle’s Neglected Opening is usually the first Augur Mine you encounter in Borderlands 4. This gives you a good example of what to expect from the remaining mines. Once cleared, it becomes a fantastic source of SDU Tokens and legendary drops from Voraxis.

