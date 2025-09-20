Borderlands 4: How to get Teen Witch legendary class mod

The Teen Witch is a class mod for the Vault Hunter Vex in Borderlands 4, and it's a powerful one. Unlike other regular class mods that provide basic passive bonuses, the Teen Witch legendary class mod can alter your playstyle completely. With the Teen Witch equipped, Vex can turn herself into one of the tankiest characters in Borderlands 4.

With this mod equipped, whenever Vex has full health, her lifesteal abilities also apply to her shields partially. Furthermore, if her shields are at full strength, the lifesteal grants her overshield. This allows Vex to survive in lengthy boss fights and overwhelming battles against mobs in Borderlands 4.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire the Teen Witch class mod for Vex and how it affects her build in the game.

Borderlands 4: Teen Witch class mod information

The Teen Witch class mod is quite different from other legendary mods; it completely changes how Vex uses her survivability and sustainability in stretched-out fights. Its unique perk, ‘Top That!’ lets Vex utilize her lifesteal ability in a much more sustainable way.

At maximum life: Lifesteal increases Vex’s shield, giving you higher survivability.

At maximum shields: Lifesteal grants you overshield, turning Vex into a tank.

This means whenever you are at max life, your lifesteal capability won’t go to waste. Instead, it will give you additional protection. This is especially helpful when dealing with a tough mob or a high-damage-dealing boss in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Teen Witch legendary class mod in Borderlands 4

The vault of Radix is located in the Cascadia Burn region of Kairos in Borderlands 4 (Images via Gearbox Software)

The Teen Witch class mod can be farmed from the Primordial Guardian Radix boss inside the Primordial Vault: Arch of Radix, located in Cascadia Burn. Here's how you get to it:

Drop location: Arch of Radix (Primordial Vault), Cascadia Burns

Boss: Primordial Guardian Radix

How to unlock the Arch of Radix in Borderlands 4

Unlock the Arch of Radix to challenge him inside the vault (Image via Gearbox Software)

You will need to collect three Vault Key Fragments, hidden across Cascadia Burns of Kairos. Only with the three fragments can you gain access to the Primordial Vault: Arch of Radix and face off Radix. If you want to farm the Teen Witch, you must first defeat him. So proceed into the story missions in Cascadia Burs to gain access to the vault.

Borderlands 4: Radix’s challenge

Inside the vault of Cascadia Burn, you will encounter the Primordial Guardian Radix boss, who drops the Teen Witch class mod for Vex (Image via Gearbox Software)

Radix is the biggest boss encounter in Cascadia Burns of Kairos. Defeating Radix grants you multiple legendary items, and the Teen Witch class mod is one of its exclusive drops that is extremely valuable to Vex players. Here’s how the encounter with Radix works:

Arena challenge

Before you get to fight Radix, you will need to clear three arenas packed with hostiles (Image via Gearbox Software)

Clear all three arenas: Before you get to fight Radix, you will need to fight through waves of Synth Armatures, Thunderheads, Witnesses, and Suppression Platforms. Clear every enemy in the arenas before you can move on to the next.

Note: If you die during the challenge, you will only need to redo the current arena rather than the whole thing.

How to tackle Radix

Radix has three health bars and deals massive amounts of elemental damage (Image via Gearbox Software)

Weakness:

Shock

Corrosive

Make sure you have both types of weapons in hand before starting the encounter. Watch out for glowing blue areas; these will signal incoming attacks from Radiux. The red fangs on Radix’s face are his weak points, and you should aim for them to inflict maximum damage.

Radix will spawn smaller enemies called the Flash Pangolins; use them smartly to gain Second Winds. During the encounter, you will spot white markers on the ground; step on them to gain ammunition during the fight.

Radix has three health bars, making the fight quite lengthy. After the end of every bar, Radix launches an arena-wide lightning attack. Dodge carefully to avoid massive amounts of damage. Once defeated, Radix has a chance to drop the Teen Witch class mod for Vex, and if not, you can continue farming until you get one.

Farming legendary items in Borderlands 4 is time-consuming, but it's the difference between a working build and an epic one. So, try acquiring the Teen Witch legendary class mod as soon as you have unlocked the Arch of Radix in Cascadia Bay.

If you are running the Vex Vault Dweller in Borderlands 4, then hunting down Primordial Guardian Radix for the Teen Witch can give you extremely high survivability early on in the game.

