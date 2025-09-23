5 best Legendary grenades in Borderlands 4, ranked

Borderlands 4 features a handful of Legendary grenades. With this latest entry, these now fall under the Ordinance category, alongside heavy weapons like rocket launchers or machine guns. Deviating from past entries, these weapon types, including grenades, now operate on a cooldown timer instead of requiring ammo.

In other words, if players find a solid grenade they like, they will not have to worry about conserving ammo for the right moment, as they can be used periodically. That said, here are some of the best Legendary grenades to farm for in Borderlands 4.

Best Legendary grenades to get in Borderlands 4

Sidney Pointylegs is an encounter in The Prospects Ripper Site (Image via 2K)

5) Jelly

Effect: Self-Replicating

Self-Replicating Red Text: Short for 'Jellifer'

This Ripper grenade is one of the earliest farms in the game. It drops from the Splashzone boss encountered as part of the story in the Coastal Bonescape area of the Fadefields. Jelly is a Self-Replicating grenade that creates copies of itself every time it bounces, making it ideal for large boss encounters.

4) Blockbuster

Effect: Got You Covered

Got You Covered Red Text: They don't make 'em like this anymore

The Blockbuster is a MIRV grenade that drops from Vile Lictor, the major story boss encountered in the Umbral Foundry in the Terminus Range's Windspear region. Manufactured by Vladof, this grenade splits into multiple grenades that bounce outwards when launched, covering a wide area with its explosive damage, so it's perfect for clearing rooms of mob spawns.

3) UAV

Effect: Death From Above

Death From Above Red Text: Eyes in the sky!

This Tediore grenade does exactly what its name suggests: drops a missile payload from the sky onto the target location. This grenade ordinance drops from the boss Fractis, found inside the Crawlcroft Order Bunker in Carcadia Burn, as well as Mimicron, another boss inside the Tipping Point Order Bunker in the Fadefields.

2) Firepot

Effect: Spicy - Spawns homing Torgue Stickies over time

Spicy - Spawns homing Torgue Stickies over time Red Text: Sticky booooy, come to toooown!

Manufactured by Torgue, the Firepot is an Incendiary grenade that fires Torgue Stickies, which auto-target enemies. Since this trait scales with weapon damage, this grenade is quite powerful, regardless of the build players are running. It drops from Leader Willem in Carcadia Burn, who can be unlocked after completing the following side quests in order:

Enter the Electi Part 1

Enter the Electi Part 2

The Council Divided

The Traitor Within

The Mole's Gambit

1) Swarm

Effect: Swoosh

Swoosh Red Text: Extragalactic jaws, clamping from above and below...

This is a must-have grenade from the Order manufacturer, as it can be farmed relatively early. To get the Swarm, players must defeat the boss Sidney Pointylegs, who spawns at the end of the gauntlet at The Prospects Ripper Drill Site in the Hungering Plain area of the Fadefields. Upon exploding, the grenade splits into child grenades that home in on enemies like a swarm and deal major damage.

Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

