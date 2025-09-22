Borderlands 4: All Hungering Plains collectibles

The Hungering Plains in Borderlands 4 is a small area near The Howl and Coastal Bonescape. Much like its size, the number of collectibles in the area is also small, but that doesn’t mean finding them will be easy. Many of them are in the corners where most people will not wander unless there is a quest, making the items much harder to find.

This guide will help you locate all nine collectible items scattered throughout the Hungering Plains area in Borderlands 4.

Hungering Plains collectibles in Borderlands 4

Here’s everything you can collect in the region:

ECHO Logs: 3

Dead Bolts: 2

Propaganda Speakers: 1

Evocariums: 1

Vault Symbols: 2

Here are the locations of all the collectibles in the Coastal Bonescape region:

1) ECHO Log #1

Find the Log at the end of the pier (Image via 2K)

The first ECHO Log is near a small lake, where Claptrap hands you the No Place Like Home side mission. Head to the small pier to find the Log on the wooden pillar at the end. The fastest way to reach the area is to travel east from the Launchpad faction town.

2) ECHO Log #2

Find the Log under the chair (Image via 2K)

Keep following to read from ECHO Log #1 to reach the Flarewell facility. Enter through the open door on the left side to find stairs leading up. You’ll find the Log on the chair under the stairs.

3) ECHO Log #3

Travel to the Prospects Drill site and find three graves outside with the Log (Image via 2K)

The final ECHO Log in Hungering Plains is near the Prospects Ripper Drill site. On the opposite side of the entrance, there are three gravestones with a Log in the middle. There are also two caves nearby that will spawn Manglers when you approach the area.

4) Dead Bolt #1

Find the Dead Bolt on top of the hill (Image via 2K)

The first Dead Bolt is on top of a hill near the dirty lake on the right side of Horace’s Oversight. There is a crashed vehicle beside which you will find the Bolt. Travel on the edges of the lake to find a way up the hill.

5) Dead Bolt #2

The bolt is outside the cage (Image via 2K)

Travel to the wall of the Fades District within the Hungering Plains to find a small outpost. The Dead Bolt will be in front of a cage to the right of the treehouse.

6) Propaganda Speaker

The speaker is on the roof of the facility (Image via 2K)

Follow the stairs near the ECHO Log #2 to reach the roof of the building. The Propaganda Speaker is just a few steps away. Once activated, hordes of Synth enemies will quickly swarm the place, so having a good AoE build is a good option for the task.

7) Evocarium

Climb on the roof of the facility to find the Evocarium (Image via 2K)

Like the Propaganda Speaker, you’ll only find one Evocarium in the Hungering Plains. You can find it on top of a facility that looks like a water treatment plant to the right of Horace’s Oversight. Climb onto the building near the muddy water to find the Evocarium.

8) Vault Symbol #1

Enter the room and find a grapple spot for a secret room (Image via 2K)

The first Vault Symbol is within Horace’s Oversight. You’ll first visit this location as part of the Down and Outbound quest to defeat the spymaster Horace. While heading up the stairs inside the building, head over to the room on the left.

The Vault Symbol is within a locked room (Image via 2K)

Inside the room, you’ll find a metal grate that you can pull using the grapple to open a secret room. Follow the light and a humming sound to locate the symbol inside.

9) Vault Symbol #2

Jump down the ledge into the house and collect the symbol (Image via 2K)

Follow the path with the grapple point to the right side, where you found Dead Bolt #2, and travel on the ledges near the wall until you reach a run-down house. The Vault Symbol is on the upper floor. Jump down the ledge directly inside to collect the item.

