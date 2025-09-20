Borderlands 4: All Ripper Drill site locations and boss drops

Ripper Drill sites in Borderlands 4 are one of many activities you can do across Kairos. Upon entering a site, you’ll face waves of enemies that you need to defeat to spawn the boss. It's a good way to farm weapons, including legendaries from bosses, and a lot of XP. You can start doing the activity from the early game, but some of the boss fights can get challenging.

What’s more is that it’s an activity that you can do back-to-back using Moxxi’s Big Encore machine. That said, this guide will help you locate all the Ripper Drill sites in Borderlands 4.

Every Ripper Drill site in Borderlands 4

The red markets are all the Ripper Drill sites (Image via 2K)

Currently, there are six Ripper Drill sites located across the three major regions in Kairos, each containing two. Here are all their locations and boss drops.

All Ripper Drill locations in The Fadedields

1) The Prospects (Hungering Plain)

The Drill site is behind Horace’s Oversight (Image via 2K)

The Prospects Ripper Drill site is directly behind Horace’s Oversight and is also close to the Debilitory within the Hungering Plain region. The fastest way to reach the area is to travel east of the Shut-Eye Keep. The boss of the Drill site, Sidney Pointylegs, has a chance to drop these legendaries:

Swarm

Noisy Cricket

Disc Jockey

2) The Pitted Stain (Idolator’s Noose)

Find the Drill site near Fortress Indominta (Image via 2K)

The Pitted Stain is on the left of the Fortress Indominta, near the Racketurn point-of-interest. To reach the area, fast-travel to the Someday Rise Safehouse and head south. The Drill site contains three bosses who can drop the following legendary items.

Chuck

Bloody Lumberjack

Chaumurky

All Ripper Drill locations in the Terminus Range

1) The Old Scrape (Cuspid Climb)

Follow the giant dinosaur fossil to locate the drill site (Image via 2K)

To reach the Old Scrape, fast-travel to The Reliquary Silo in the Cuspoid Climb area and travel south. The landmark for the Drill site on the map is a giant dinosaur fossil that covers the location from three directions. Defeating the enemies there will spawn two bosses, Saddleback and the Immortal Boneface, who can drop the following legendaries:

Lucian's Flank

Hellwalker

War Paint

2) The Lowering March (Stoneblood Forest)

Find the Drill site near the Snowy Wells Safehouse (Image via 2K)

Deep within the Stoneblood Forest, the Lowering March will pit you against a massive elephant boss named The Battle Wagon. To reach the Drill Site, travel North from the Snowy Wells Safehouse. Similar to other bosses, you have a chance to acquire three unique legendary items:

Kaleidosplode

Finnity XXX-L

Compleation

All Ripper Drill locations in Carcadia Burn

1) Tendercade (Lopside)

Enter the arena through the skull (Image via 2K)

The Tendercade is at the edge of the Lopside and Grindstone of the Worthy region, and the fastest way to reach there is to travel east from the Makeshift Chalet Safehouse within Lopside. The Drill site entrance is a massive skull that will be visible to you from a distance, and the bosses, Bango and Pan, can drop the following Legendaries:

Phantom Flame

Stray

Prince Harming

2) Saw’s Clench (Ruined Sumplands)

Bring heavy weapon ordinance or knives instead of grenades (Image via 2K)

Fast-travel to the Judgement’s Lapse Silo within Ruined Sumplands and travel North to reach the location. It is the only Drill site with airborne bosses, so instead of grenades, bring a heavy weapon ordinance or knives. Here are all the legendary drops you can get from the bosses:

Wombo Combo

Spinning Blade

Potato Thrower IV

Other than the weapons, these areas also grant you Storage Deck Unit Upgrade points to improve your inventory capacity and customization items in Borderlands 4.

