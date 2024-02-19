Best Anubis builds in Palworld

Palworld’s Anubis is a powerful monster, and you can build it in different ways depending on what purpose it has to serve in the game. This is one of the best Ground-type Pals in this game. Thanks to its amazing skills and abilities, you can use this Egyptian God-like beast for various tasks. It is amazing in combat and as a base worker.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about building a strong variant of this monster in this amazing survival adventure title.

Best Anubis combat build in Palworld

This monster is one of the best Pals in the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

The best combat build for this monster should have the following traits:

Partner Skill for the best combat build

Guardian of the Desert is the Partner Skill you will enjoy if you make this monster fight with you.

Best Active Skills for this combat build

You can use the following Active Skills for this combat build:

Sand Tornado

Ground Smash

Spinning Roundhouse

Best Passive Skills for the best combat build

You can run the following Passive Skills for this build:

Musclehead

Ferocious

Swift

Runner

This Pal has excellent damage output and is one of the best Pals for end-game adventures.

Best counters to use against Anubis

Grass-type beasts are potent against this monster. So, monsters like Verdash, Mammorest, and Elizabee are excellent counters to this Pal.

Best Anubis base build in Palworld

Work Suitability

This monster has level four Handiwork Work Suitability, level three Mining Work Suitability, and level two Transporting Work Suitability. Besides being amazing in combat, this Pal is an amazing asset to have at your base.

Best Active Skills for this build

Best builds for this creature (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can have the following active skills for this build:

Sand Tornado

Ground Smash

Spinning Roundhouse

Passive Skills for this build

You can have the following Passive Skills for this build:

Artisan

Lucky

Swift

Legend

This monster is one of the fastest crafters in this game. Besides being amazing at combat, you can assign this Pal to work at the Stone Pit. This Pal is one of the best with Mining Work Suitability.

Anubis stats in Palworld

These are the base stats of this monster:

HP: 120

120 Melee Attack: 130

130 Magic Attack: 130

130 Defense: 100

100 Support: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 80

80 Run Speed: 800

800 Food Amount: 6

6 Value: 4,960

If you cannot fight this creature in a boss battle, you can breed it early in your Palworld journey. Consider reading our article that teaches you how to breed Anubis in Palworld.