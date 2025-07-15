7 best ARK Survival Ascended content mods to try on PlayStation

ARK Survival Ascended has more mods than dinosaurs and other creatures, and rightfully so. Being an MMO, mods are the lifeblood of the game in many ways. Once a player has completed everything there is to do, mods help extend the game's longevity and keep things interesting.

Ad

PC mods are abundant, but PlayStation has a limited selection, particularly content mods. However, some mods do add content to the base game, without being an overhaul in the true sense. These mods add to the immersive nature and keep things fresh for both new and returning players.

That said, here are seven of the best ARK Survival Ascended content mods to try on PlayStation.

Note: The mods listed below must be used only at the reader's discretion.

Ad

Trending

Here are seven content mods to try out on PlayStation for ARK Survival Ascended

1) Super Spyglass/Binoculars

Detailed insight into creatures (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jade PG2)

If you're looking for an item that will give you detailed stats about creatures in the world, look no further. The Super Spyglass and Binoculars allow you to gain in-depth and concise information about a creature without getting close to it. This will be useful when searching for certain tameable creatures, such as the upcoming Megaraptor.

Ad

2) Super Cryo Storage

Cryo made easy! (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jade PG2)

This ARK Survival Ascended mod introduces a Cryo Pistol, which can be used to aim and shoot dinosaurs to put them into Cryo Storage. It's fast, efficient, and easy to use, even for beginners. It also features numerous settings you can toggle to make the process more streamlined and gain more options to tinker with.

Ad

3) Utilities Plus

Never run out of the essentials (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jade PG2)

This mod for ARK Survival Ascended doesn't add new content per se, but it does give you access to unlimited items. This includes certain basic items, such as Spears, Whips, and Grapple Hooks. This is, in a way, cheesing the game, but since these items are very basic, it's not game-breaking and will ensure a fair challenge. As such, this mod is great for beginners looking to jump into the game with reckless abandon.

Ad

4) Imbue and Upgrade Station

Upgrade gear the easy way (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jade PG2)

Ensuring you have good gear to survive is crucial in ARK Survival Ascended. It will allow you to tame beasts of all nature and even defeat powerful bosses like the Iceworm Queen. This is where the Imbue and Upgrade Station mod comes into use.

Ad

This mod lets you upgrade items, increasing their tier at the cost of resources. Perhaps the only downside is that it doesn't always tell you the type of resources you need for the upgrade. Nevertheless, if you need better gear, this is a great way to get it.

5) Awesome Teleporters!

Teleport wherever you need! (Image via Studio Wildcard)

ARK Survival Ascended has a massive open world, and moving from one place to another is rather time-consuming. Sure, you can use Mounts to move about, explore, and take in the view, but if you're really in a hurry, none of this matters. To that end, Awesome Teleporters lets you build teleports that connect and essentially help you fast-travel between two points of interest.

Ad

6) Silent Structures

Silent like the grave! (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/The Beard Guys)

Your base in ARK Survival Ascended is supposed to be your home, a bastion, a bulwark of peace, but that's seldom the case. With building a sustainable base comes machinery that is loud and will eventually get on your nerves. You can use the Silent Structures mod to alleviate this nuisance. This lets you toggle the volume levels of all machinery and keep the noise levels to a minimum (or completely silent, if that's what you prefer).

Ad

7) Klinger Additional Boats

Bigger boats for bigger adventures! (Image via CurseForge)

The Wooden Raft is a nifty little sea-faring vessel that allows you to traverse the waterways in ARK Survival Ascended. However, it's small, making it limited in utility and not very useful if you want to sail about and capture dinosaurs. This is where the Klinger Additional Boats mod comes into use.

Ad

It lets you construct a boat with a larger area, enabling you to build vastly superior structures on it, and it has more health to soak up damage and keep sailing. It can also turn in place and reverse, which is extremely useful in tight spaces.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More