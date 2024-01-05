Best ARK Survival Ascended tame for every cave

Taming creatures with unique abilities in ARK Survival Ascended is an invaluable part of cave expeditions. These beasts can not only aid you in gathering essential resources — which is a major gameplay aspect — but also in traveling across the island's uneven terrain. Their combat prowess is also useful when defending against predators and other players.

A type of dungeon, caves act as part of the progression loop, where you can obtain essential materials and Artifacts. The latter items are vital for the ritual required to summon the island's bosses. Defeating these foes can grant you substantial rewards.

Due to the diverse range of terrains and predators in these caves, you'll require a specifically tamed creature to navigate through each of them. This article will provide a comprehensive list of the best tames for every cave in ARK Survival Ascended.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best tames for every cave in ARK Survival Ascended

Based on the ARK Survival Ascended roadmap, many new maps and creatures are planned to be released in the coming months. However, this list includes all the caves and creatures currently available on the island map.

Overland caves

The following are the optimal tames for the various overland caves in the ARK Survival Ascended:

Lower South Cave: The Baryonyx is the most reliable option in this cave.

The Baryonyx is the most reliable option in this cave. Central Cave: The Baryonyx can protect you from the numerous Sarcosuchus in this area and remains the best option.

The Baryonyx can protect you from the numerous Sarcosuchus in this area and remains the best option. Upper South Cave: The Baryonyx continues to be the optimal choice. However, there's no way to get out of the cave with this creature. So, you will most likely have to abandon it inside when you're done exploring.

The Baryonyx continues to be the optimal choice. However, there's no way to get out of the cave with this creature. So, you will most likely have to abandon it inside when you're done exploring. North East Cave: The Thylacoleo is the most reliable option for this one due to its reduced fall damage.

The Thylacoleo is the most reliable option for this one due to its reduced fall damage. North West Cave: You can only bring shoulder pets in this cave. So bring an Otter to keep yourself warm.

You can only bring shoulder pets in this cave. So bring an Otter to keep yourself warm. Lava Cave: The Baryonyx is back to being the best option.

The Baryonyx is back to being the best option. Swamp Cave: The Baryonyx dominates in this cave. However, a Beelzebufo is also viable, as it deals increased damage to most predators.

The Baryonyx dominates in this cave. However, a Beelzebufo is also viable, as it deals increased damage to most predators. Snow Cave: Besides Dire Wolves, no other creatures can comfortably fit through this cave's entrance corridor. Exploring it with a pack of these beasts is feasible but time-consuming. Alternatively, you can incubate a Yutyrannus egg inside this cave and wait for it to hatch, which is also time-consuming. But these remain your sole two options.

Underwater caves

Here are the best tames for the following underwater caves in ARK Survival Ascended:

Caverns of Lost Faith: The Basilosaurus is the only viable option in this cave due to its immunity to Electrophorus' electrocution ability.

The Basilosaurus is the only viable option in this cave due to its immunity to Electrophorus' electrocution ability. Caverns of Lost Hope: This area is similar to the previous one but considerably harder. So, you will need a Basilosaurus as your mount and a pack of six Megalodons to survive in this cave.

