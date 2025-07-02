Best builds to easily farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2

Farming SHD Watch levels in The Division 2 is a crucial part of the endgame after players hit Level 40. Initially, players were required to purchase the Warlords of New York DLC and complete it to access the SHD watch. However, following some changes made to the endgame availability, SHD watch can now be unlocked after farming your way up to Level 40 in DC. The SHD watch boosts several stats from Level 1 to 1000 and additionally boosts base player health from 1000 to 2000.

This article will go over some builds that can allow players to farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2 during the 5x EXP event.

Best builds to farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2 quickly

1) Hotshot build

This is the most popular and easiest build to farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2. The Hotshot build lets players one-shot enemies and clear out open-world activities without losing any ammo. This is arguably the fastest way to farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2.

This is mainly possible due to the synergy created by the Determined weapon talent and the Perfect Headhunter chest piece talent. Here's the gear setup for this loadout:

Sharpshooter Specialization.

" White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Headhunter talent and DTTOC attribute.

" named Marksman Rifle with Headhunter talent and DTTOC attribute. Any secondary as a personal preference (can be an exotic).

Weapon Damage Hotshot mask with Headshot damage attribute and mod.

Weapon Damage Airaldi backpack with Vigilance or Bloodsucker talent, and Headshot damage attribute and mod.

backpack with or talent, and Headshot damage attribute and mod. Weapon Damage named " Chainkiller " Walker Harris chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent, and Headshot damage attribute and mod.

" chest piece with talent, and Headshot damage attribute and mod. Weapon Damage Hotshot gloves with Headshot damage attribute.

Weapon Damage Hotshot holster with Headshot damage attribute.

Weapon Damage Hotshot kneepads with Headshot damage attribute.

Hotshot build to farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After the first headshot, every hit on any part of the target will count as a headshot and instantly kill targets. Third kill onward, ammunition will stop being utilized, which helps deal with open world directives like Ammo Hoarders. This build is easily capable of clearing Heroic difficulty with five directives to farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2.

The main flaw in this build is that it is weak against Helmet-wearing enemies like the Hyenas. So, avoid the Hyena faction in general while farming open-world activities.

2) Ongoing Directive

Agents who love running an LMG and who don't enjoy using hotshot or marksman rifles will have an easier time clearing Challenging or Heroic activities with this Ongoing Directive build. This uses crowd control to keep adds in check and help agents farm SHD Watch levels in The Division 2. Let's take a look at the gear setup for this loadout:

Gunner Specialization.

Bluescreen Exotic LMG with DTTOC attribute.

Any secondary as a personal preference (can be an exotic).

Catalyst Exotic mask with Critical Hit Chance/Damage mod.

Weapon Damage Ceska backpack with Bloodsucker talent, and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and mod.

backpack with talent, and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and mod. Weapon Damage Ongoing Directive chest piece with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and mod.

chest piece with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and mod. Armor Ongoing Directive gloves with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute.

gloves with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute. Weapon Damage Ongoing Directive holster with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute.

holster with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute. Armor Ongoing Directive kneepads with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute.

Bluescreen build for farming SHD Watch levels in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This build uses Bloodsucker talent for survivability, while using Disruptor Rounds and a Banshee pulse to proc the Hollow Point bullets of the Ongoing Directive gear set. This boosts Bluescreen damage, which also CCs extra adds that tend to surround you in Challenging or Heroic Difficulty content.

The major flaw of this build is getting stuck in a bad positioning or losing your bonus armor from the Catalyst of Bloodsucker talent to stray bullets. Counter this by playing patiently and utilizing cover as a strong tool to gun down enemies even from long ranges.

3) No-Bleed Backfire

The No-Bleed Backfire build prominently rose through the meta this season, primarily due to the Global Modifiers. Utilizing the Assault link active modifier alongside Extra Padding, Safety First, and Loaded Up passives enables players to completely negate the bleed effect that procs on reloading the Backfire exotic SMG. Here's the gear setup for this loadout:

Gunner Specialization.

Specialization. Backfire Exotic SMG with DTTOC attribute.

Exotic SMG with DTTOC attribute. Any secondary as a personal preference (can be an exotic).

" The Hollow Man " named Yaahl Gear mask with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and Bleed Resistance mod.

" named Yaahl Gear mask with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and Bleed Resistance mod. Memento Exotic backpack with Bleed Resistance mod.

Exotic backpack with Bleed Resistance mod. Weapon Damage Grupo Sombra chest piece with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and Bleed Resistance mod.

chest piece with Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute and Bleed Resistance mod. Armor Yaahl Gear gloves with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute.

gloves with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute. Weapon Damage Ceska holster with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute.

holster with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute. Weapon Damage Ceska kneepads with Hazard Protection and Critical Hit Chance/Damage attribute.

Backfire build for farming SHD Watch levels in The Division 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This setup performs best when Hazard Protection gets close to 90% with almost 99% Bleed Resistance and at least 50% Critical Hit Chance. Upon activating the Assault Link active modifier, players will get added critical hit damage, which can then combine with Backfire's innate 200% critical hit damage for some insane damage and high survivability thanks to Memento.

The major flaw of this build is its reliance on the current Global Modifier. Even though the build is capable enough without it, the bleed proc can still occur, even if for a split second. This can throw off the aim and sprint of Agents. So, save the Assault Link for when dealing with multiple elite targets.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

