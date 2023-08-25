5 best corrupted dungeon builds in Albion Online in 2023

In Albion Online, corrupted dungeons are scattered across the expansive open world and offer a solitary adventure. Once you opt for a specific difficulty level, you step into these dungeons, embarking on a journey to purify corrupted entities that bestow valuable Infamy points. Choosing the right build can make all the difference in your success within these dungeons.

This article lists the five best builds that you can use for clearing out corrupted dungeons in Albion Online in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bow build and other effective corrupted dungeon builds to try in Albion Online in 2023

1) Bow build

Bow build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

When it comes to versatility and damage output in Albion Online, the Bow build is a top contender. To use this build, gather the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Bow. Select the third Q, first W, and fourth passive.

Elder's Bow. Select the third Q, first W, and fourth passive. Helmet: Elder's Hellion Hood, and choose the third ability and the second passive.

Elder's Hellion Hood, and choose the third ability and the second passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Mercenary Jacket and pick the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Mercenary Jacket and pick the third ability and second passive. Shoes: Elder's Assassin Shoes, along with the first ability and third passive.

Elder's Assassin Shoes, along with the first ability and third passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Roast Pork and Major Poison potion.

In a PvP scenario, initiate by keeping your distance and softening your target with ranged attacks. Engage in 1v1 combat using the sequence: E ability, W ability, Q ability, and finally, D ability. This combination maximizes your damage potential and allows for a swift escape.

Apply poison to chip away at your enemy's health and utilize the Assassin's Shoes for added defense against potential threats.

2) Fire Staff build

Fire Staff build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the Fire Staff build, you will require the following items:

Main Weapon: Elder's Fire Staff. Select the first Q, first W, and third passive.

Elder's Fire Staff. Select the first Q, first W, and third passive. Helmet: Elder's Hunter Hood. Go with the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Hunter Hood. Go with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe. Pick the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe. Pick the third ability and second passive. Shoes: Elder's Guardian Boots, along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Guardian Boots, along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Poison potion.

Engage in long-range harassment with this build before a fight, and during combat, make liberal use of your Q and W abilities.

Be cautious, however, as opponents may have defensives that can reflect your damage. Adjust your strategy accordingly. This build shines with consistent damage output, making it a formidable choice.

3) Claymore build

Claymore build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For those who prefer up-close and personal combat, the Claymore build is an excellent option in Albion Online. You will need the following items for this build:

Main Weapon: Elder's Claymore. Select the first Q, fourth W, and first passive.

Elder's Claymore. Select the first Q, fourth W, and first passive. Helmet: Elder's Mage Cowl. Pick the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Mage Cowl. Pick the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe. Pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe. Pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Guardian Boots, along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Guardian Boots, along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Thetford Cape.

Elder's Thetford Cape. Consumables: Beef Stew and Major Poison potion.

Initiate fights with the Igantify ability and a poisoned weapon. Unleash your Q abilities three times on your opponent before executing the E ability. Strategically use the W ability for crowd control or to chase down fleeing enemies.

Adapt your tactics based on your opponent's build, and consider switching abilities to match your adversary's strengths.

4) Frost Staff build

Frost Staff build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For the Frost Staff build, your weapon of choice should be the Elder's Frost Staff. The rest of the gear required for this build are as follows:

Main Weapon: Elder's Frost Staff. Select the third Q, second W, and third passive.

Elder's Frost Staff. Select the third Q, second W, and third passive. Helmet: Elder's Cleric Cowl, and pick with the third ability and the second passive.

Elder's Cleric Cowl, and pick with the third ability and the second passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Scholar Robe and pick the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Scholar Robe and pick the third ability and second passive. Shoes: Elder's Guardian Boots along with the first ability and second passive.

Elder's Guardian Boots along with the first ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Morgana Cape.

Elder's Morgana Cape. Consumables: Pork Omlet and Major Resistance potion.

When using this build, prioritize landing your Q abilities for sustained damage. Activate your E and R abilities during their windows to maximize your burst potential.

The W ability serves as both a gap-closer and a crowd-control tool. Use it wisely to catch or escape enemies.

5) Pike build

Pike build in Albion Online (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

For an option that packs a punch in a short amount of time, consider the Pike build. Collect the following components for this build:

Main Weapon: Elder's Pike. Select the second Q, second W, and fourth passive.

Elder's Pike. Select the second Q, second W, and fourth passive. Helmet: Elder's Mage Cowl. Choose with the third ability and the first passive.

Elder's Mage Cowl. Choose with the third ability and the first passive. Chest Armor: Elder's Cleric Robe. Pick the third ability and first passive.

Elder's Cleric Robe. Pick the third ability and first passive. Shoes: Elder's Royal Sandals, along with the third ability and second passive.

Elder's Royal Sandals, along with the third ability and second passive. Cape: Elder's Demon Cape.

Elder's Demon Cape. Consumables: Beef Stew and Major Poison potion.

This is a high-risk, high-reward build that relies on precise execution. As you encounter an enemy, use the Q ability three times, followed by the W ability and then the F ability for a speed boost. Utilize the poison effect and finish with a quick auto-attack.

This combination of abilities can deliver a swift and lethal blow to your opponent. Adapt to situations where the enemy may reflect damage or use defensives.

In conclusion, mastering these five corrupted dungeon builds can greatly enhance your success in Albion Online's competitive environment. Each build brings a unique playstyle and requires strategic thinking.

As you experiment with these setups, remember that practice and adaptation are key to becoming a formidable force within the corrupted dungeons.