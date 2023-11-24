Best Destiny 2 Hunter fashion sets

Destiny 2's extensive armor selection and customization paved the way for flashy and creative outfits for characters in the game. Gone are the days when hunters needed to be camouflaged in the woods to hide themselves from their enemies. There are tons of ways to up your style game in the title, and some Hunters have gotten really good at creating standout fashion sets.

While the armor stats and numbers reign supreme in deciding which pieces to equip, you can customize your chosen set to fit a specific style. If you are a Hunter on the lookout for some fashion inspiration in Destiny 2, here are some of the best fashions we have seen recently.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Destiny 2 fashion guide: Best Hunter fashion sets

1) Omnioculus fashion

Omnioculus is a great core piece for an amazing Hunter fashion set (Image via Bungie)

Hunters in Destiny 2 are blessed with amazing, exclusive fashion pieces and armor. One such example is the Omnioculus, an Exotic chest piece designed specifically for Nightstalkers.

The key features of the Omnioculus include the provision of a second melee ability charge and a substantial damage resistance of 50 percent after turning invisible. Aside from its impressive stats, it's also a great core piece for an amazing fashion set.

This fashion set uses the Valkyrie Zero shader, which adds a crimson theme to the otherwise all-black look. To recreate this Hunter look, check the image above.

2) Empyrean Cartographer

Empyrean Cartographer is a great fashion set for Hunters (Image via Bungie)

This Hunter fashion set features some Empyrean Cartographer pieces that were introduced in Season 8. For this, you will need to equip the Empyrean Cartographer Mask and the Empyrean Cartographer Strides. Pair these with the Solstice Vest and Efrideet's Iron Cloak to achieve the look.

All armor pieces in this fashion set would use the Ultra Plasmic shader, giving it a stylish silver glow. The Iron Cloak would use the Seven Sisters shader, which perfectly accentuates the other pieces in the set. The result is a stunning knight look in silver and blue armor.

3) Young Ahamkara's Spine fashion

Young Ahamkara's spine features spikes that make an edgy Hunter look (Image via Bungie)

If you want something more flashy and eye-catching, this fashion set might be perfect for your Hunter. The central piece for this set is Young Ahamkara's Spine, an Exotic gauntlet introduced in Season 1. It's an armor piece that boasts unique perks and a creative spikes style.

Along with Young Ahamkara's Spine, you will need an Unyielding Favor Mask, Seidr, Empyrean Cartographer Vest, Techeun's Regalia Strides, and Misthios Cloak. These pieces will use the Throne of Soot shader, which features a warm orange color further accentuated by its dark grey hues. The Unyielding Favor mask uses a slightly different shade, with the Gloamstrife shader.

The result is a flashy yet still deadly look on your Hunter with the bright orange armor pieces and the spike on your gauntlets.

This wraps up the best Hunter Fashion sets in Destiny 2.