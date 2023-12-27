Best Destiny 2 Warlock fashion sets

Destiny 2 features dark lore and dynamic gameplay, but that doesn't mean you can't battle your way to victory with style. Thanks to the extensive customization available in the game, Guardians can look great while destroying their enemies with lethal weaponry.

Fortunately, Warlocks are blessed with tons of cool outfits in the title. While these fits are already great on their own, you can elevate your style thanks to the in-game customization system.

Here are some Warlock outfit inspirations that you can check and replicate.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ishiku and other amazing Warlock fits in Destiny 2

1) Ishiku Warlock fashion set

Ishiku fashion set in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To replicate this Warlock fashion set in Destiny 2, start with The Prodigal Hood, a legendary Warlock helmet, and use a forty-four steel shader to give it an earthy-brown and black metallic color. As for the gauntlets, you should use an Exotic, and the Coaxial Bonds with a Crucible Metallic shade will pair up nicely with your headgear.

Complete this sophisticated look with faux fur by making use of the legendary Lightkin Robes for your chest armor. Don’t forget to use the Mercurian Sunrise shader to make your fit grayish with a hint of brown and red. You can also use the legendary Warlock Bond called Pathfinder's Bond to enhance your ensemble.

Lastly, use the Eidolon Pursuant Pants for your leg armor. Using the buffer overflow shader to your armor plating will perfectly complement your overall get-up.

2) Pearl Cunning of the Contender Warlock fashion set

Pearl Cunning of the Contender (Image via Bungie)

To recreate this look with your Warlock in Destiny 2, you must first equip the Cunning of the Contender Hood, a legendary Warlock universal ornament. Instead of retaining its original black and yellow color, change the palette into a Precursor Vex chrome to achieve the stunning metallic pearl finish. Then, add the Streetscholar Gloves and set the shader to the same color as your helmet.

As for your chest armor, pick the Corrupting Echo Robes. Change its black and gray coloring into monochromatic to align with the aesthetic. You can also add the Cunning of the Contender Bond, choosing the rivalry resolute tint in the shader.

To top it all off, finish the ensemble with the Geomag Stabilizers, an exotic leg armor.

3) Prime Warlock fashion set

Prime Warlock in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Recreate this stunning fit for your Warlock with just a few simple steps. First, choose the Dendrite Shimmer Cover, a legendary universal ornament as your headgear. Then, use the Exotic, Phoenixfall, as your chest armor and select Jacarina as the shader for both ornaments for a slick black-and-white finish.

For the arms gauntlets, use the Wraps of the Fulminator and change the original gold and black color into black and white by using the Rivalry Blacksand shader to fit with your ensemble. You can also use the contender bond with a carbon blood shader to improve the fashion set.

Lastly, use Phenotype Plasticity Boots with an Amethyst veil shader to finish off your outfit.

