Best Diablo 4 Rapid Fire Rogue endgame build guide

Diablo 4 has garnered a strong player base owing to the consistent updates and myriad types of loot. The game is also content-rich, encouraging you to keep playing even after the story ends. The five classes play a crucial role in varying the gameplay experience. Rogue is the most agile class in the game, enabling you to clear out areas faster.

Diablo 4 Rapid Fire build is ideal for you in case you admire such a play style. Additionally, this build is viable to overwhelm your foes from a safe distance, along with dealing significant damage. Simply selecting the right skills is not enough, as there are Legendary Aspects, Malignant Hearts, gems, and Paragon Boards to experiment with.

Best Diablo 4 Rapid Fire Rogue endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4’s Rogue is adept at being nimble in battles. With the right build, you can traverse the battlefield with ease while slaying foes at a faster pace. As the name suggests, this particular build leverages the Rapid Fire skill.

It is important to factor in the changes that the patch 1.1.1 introduced recently. For example, the Siphoning Strikes passive skill’s lucky hit chance has been enhanced from 75% to a whopping 85%. You can delve into this article for a detailed breakdown of all class balances.

The following skills are ideal for the Rapid Fire build:

Skills Points to Invest Puncture / Enhanced / Fundamental 1 / 1 / 1 Flurry / Enhanced / Improved 5 / 1 / 1 Rapid Fire / Enhanced / Advanced 5 / 1 / 1 Sturdy 3 Siphoning Strikes 3 Stutter Step 3 Dash 1 Shadow Step / Enhanced / Disciplined 1 / 1 / 1 Concussive 3 Rapid Gambits 3 Trick Attacks 1 Weapon Mastery 3 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Shadow Imbuement / Enhanced / Mixed 5 / 1 / 1 Adrenaline Rush 1 Haste 3 Momentum 1

You will start encountering more difficult enemies as you progress in the game. You can leverage Paragon Boards to compensate for the difficulty spike. These get unlocked only after you reach level 50. Additionally, the game also features many rare Glyphs that impart enticing stat bonuses worth obtaining.

The following Paragon Boards and Glyphs are well-suited for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Control No Witnesses Exploit Cunning Stratagem Combat Exploit Weakness Diminish Tricks of the Trade Turf Cheap Shot Closer

Best Diablo 4 Rapid Fire Rogue Legendary Aspects

This is the location of Rapid Aspect (Image via Diablo 4)

Along with skills, you must also opt for Combo Points and Rapid Fire specialization to bolster the strength of this build. Do not ignore the myriad Legendary Aspects present in the game, as they offer essential passive boosts. However, it is ideal to have the right set of Aspects to elevate your character’s potential.

The Legendary Aspects listed below are potent for this Rogue build:

Aspect of Encircling Blades: Can be obtained from Forsaken Quarry Dungeon situated in Fractured Peaks.

Can be obtained from Forsaken Quarry Dungeon situated in Fractured Peaks. Rapid Aspect: Clear out the Buried Halls Dungeon located in the Dry Steppes region.

Clear out the Buried Halls Dungeon located in the Dry Steppes region. Edgemaster’s Aspect: Finish the Oldstones Dungeon in the Scosglen region.

Finish the Oldstones Dungeon in the Scosglen region. Aspect of the Expectant: Complete a dungeon named Underroot in the Scosglen area.

Complete a dungeon named Underroot in the Scosglen area. Mangler’s Aspect: You can extract it from Legendary gear tied to it.

You can extract it from Legendary gear tied to it. Cheat’s Aspect: Finish the Luban’s Rest Dungeon in Scosglen.

This heart is crucial for the Rapid Fire build (Image via Diablo 4)

Along with Aspects, do remember to use gems for your advantage. Try using Topaz on the armor for your Rogue to avail damage reduction (when control is impaired). Also, consider socketing Skull on jewelry for better armor and Emerald gem on the weapon to gain increased critical strike damage.

Do consider using the following Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful)

The Barber (Wrathful) Ring 1: Prudent Heart (Brutal)

Prudent Heart (Brutal) Ring 2: Revenge (Brutal)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant comprises more activities for you to try out. Malignant Tunnels are one of them, and you can test out your builds by facing off against many corrupted enemies within them.