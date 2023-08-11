Best Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 is an immersive title that comprises a gripping story along with top-tier gameplay mechanics. You will be occupied with accumulating varied loot and slaying adversaries, along with leveraging your class abilities to tackle your foes with ease. It is ideal to keep tweaking your build to compensate for the increasing difficulty curve. Necromancer is a good fit if you enjoy dealing with enemies on your own.

Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer build is one of the niche setups as it does not rely on minions. You will need to resort to other skills to craft this robust build. The added advantage is that it is not only helpful while leveling up your character, but also effective in later stages of the game.

Best Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer build is potent for eliminating the dependency on minions for dealing damage. As the name implies, Sever skill is the foundation of this setup, and Corpse Explosion skills can be leveraged for dealing damage to a group of enemies in battle.

After patch 1.1.1, many skills, Legendary items, and Aspects have received major improvements. You must note these changes while incorporating builds pertaining to any class. Check out this extensive article outlining the gameplay changes, class balances, and more for assistance.

You must opt for Enhanced Sever as part of this build. (Image via Diablo 4)

The following are the set of skills you must opt for:

Skills Points to Invest Reap / Enhanced / Acolyte’s 1 / 1 / 1 Sever / Enhanced / Paranormal 5 / 1 / 1 Blight / Enhanced / Supernatural 1 / 1 / 1 Hewed Flesh 3 Corpse Explosion / Enhanced / Blighted 5 / 1 / 1 Blood Mist 1 Grim Harvest 3 Fueled by Death 3 Decrepify / Enhanced 4 / 1 Death’s Embrace 3 Reaper’s Pursuit 1 Crippling Darkness 3 Terror 3 Gloom 1 Necrotic Carapace 3 Stand Alone 3 Memento Mori 3 Shadowblight 1

You will notice that Paragon Boards unlock after reaching level 50. Do not ignore these, as you can gain some powerful bonuses along with certain Glyphs.

You can use Territorial Glyph for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

You can rely on these Paragon Boards and corresponding Glyphs for the Sever build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Blood-drinker Flesh-eater Territorial Scent of Death Darkness Wither Scourge Bloodbath Control

Do consider sacrificing your minions to get some permanent buffs for your Necromancer. It is not mandatory to do so as you can also keep your minions alive, but you won't receive any bonuses like an increase to critical strike chance, extra damage to vulnerable foes, and more.

Best Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer Legendary Aspects

This Aspect enables you to deal increased damage upon using Shadowblight (Image via Diablo 4)

You can greatly benefit from myriad Legendary Aspects owing to potent stat bonuses that enhance your build. Additionally, patch 1.1.1 has buffed most of them, including Aspect of Empowering Reaper. If you are interested in the best Legendary Aspects for the Necromancer class, check out this list.

These are a bunch of ideal Legendary Aspects for this build:

Aspect of Might: Can be acquired by clearing out Dark Ravine Dungeon in Dry Steppes.

Can be acquired by clearing out Dark Ravine Dungeon in Dry Steppes. Sacrificial Aspect: Ruins of Eridu Dungeon, Hawezar.

Ruins of Eridu Dungeon, Hawezar. Aspect of Empowering Reaper: Flooded Depths Dungeon, Scosglen.

Flooded Depths Dungeon, Scosglen. Eluding Aspect: Caldera Gate Dungeon, Fractured Peaks.

Caldera Gate Dungeon, Fractured Peaks. Blighted Aspect: Akhhan’s Grasp Dungeon, Hawezar.

Akhhan’s Grasp Dungeon, Hawezar. Protecting Aspect: You can extract it from any Legendary gear that consists of this Aspect.

You can use this heart for the build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gems are also immensely helpful in elevating your class builds. You can socket Amethyst in your weapon to avail of damage over time buff. Using Ruby on armor will offer you additional life and slotting Diamond into jewelry will offer elemental resistance.

Apart from gems, you can try out the following Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: The Dark Dance (Vicious)

The Dark Dance (Vicious) Ring 1: The Great Feast (Wrathful)

The Great Feast (Wrathful) Ring 2: Determination (Devious)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant offers some additional content for you to try out in the form of story missions and activities like Malignant Tunnels. Do try to partake in all of them to accumulate unique rewards from the Battle Pass.