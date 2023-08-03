5 best Diablo 4 Necromancer Legendary Aspects in the Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 has many gameplay mechanics that players must be aware of to get the most out of their builds. The title does not shy away from pitting players against myriad enemy types of varying difficulties. Thus, it is imperative to make note of the best loot and skills within each class to gain an edge in combat encounters. Legendary Aspects are one of the crucial factors that can help in this regard.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is currently the prime highlight wherein fans can tweak their existing builds with some robust Legendary Aspects. Additionally, the upcoming patch on August 8, 2023, is set to enhance their effectiveness, along with the addition of major buffs in other avenues.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Aspect of Decay and other great Diablo 4 Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Season of the Malignant

1) Aspect of Torment

Aspect of Torment increases Essence generation (Image via Diablo 4/Blizzard Entertainment)

Players who wish to increase the resource generation rate of their Necromancers can opt for Aspect of Torment. Essence is the primary resource that Necromancers use to unleash their powers in combat.

Aspect of Torment enhances the regeneration of Essence if one lands critical strikes on foes using their bone skills. It is worth noting that this skill’s current range of regeneration enhancement is 20-30%. This range will be boosted to a whopping 90-170% in the next patch.

While Aspect of Torment doesn’t aid in dealing direct damage to foes, it bolsters the Essence regeneration rate, which, in turn, helps players cast powerful attacks.

2) Aspect of Gore Quills

Aspect of Gore Quills is ideal for players who use Blood Lance (Image via Diablo 4/Blizzard Entertainment)

If one resorts to Aspect of Gore Quills, then Blood Lance will utilize Blood Orbs to unleash lances. Fans of the Necromancer class can rely on these lances to deal increased damage. Additionally, these lances prioritize hitting un-lanced adversaries.

Aspect of Gore Quills is associated with the offensive category, thereby instrumental in crafting Necromancer builds that are oriented towards an aggressive playstyle. This jives well with Aspect of Hungry Blood, which offers a chance to trigger an extra lance at a different foe in the vicinity.

Fans looking for an alternative to Blood Surge can resort to the Blood Lance skill and use Aspect of Gore Quills to strengthen their build.

3) Coldbringer’s Aspect

This Aspect enables Skeletal Mages to unleash a blizzard (Image via Diablo 4/Blizzard Entertainment)

The ability to summon minions on the battlefield is a major draw for many players to opt for the Necromancer. Fans who are investing skills in crafting a minion/summoner build will benefit from having Coldbringer’s Aspect on their side.

Coldbringer’s Aspect enables Skeletal Mages to trigger a blizzard, which, in turn, deals a significant amount of cold damage along with inflicting chill debuff on foes. This effect lasts for a span of a few seconds.

The Aspect’s effectiveness can be enhanced by using the Control rare glyph. This paragon glyph enables the minions to deal additional damage against crowd-controlled enemies along with foes that are afflicted with chill or stun debuff.

4) Aspect of Exposed Flesh

Aspect of Exposed Flesh grants extra Essence (Image via Diablo 4/Blizzard Entertainment)

Avid Necromancer users rely on myriad bone skills like Bone Spear, Bone Splinters, and others for dealing damage.

Such players can also boost their Essence regeneration with the help of Aspect of Exposed Flesh. It offers a lucky hit chance to bone skills wherein 30-50% of Essence is granted under the condition that bone skills hit a vulnerable foe. This allows players to not only deal damage with their skills but also have a chance to regenerate some amount of Essence.

Furthermore, the upcoming patch is set to buff this particular Aspect, which makes it imperative to focus on it. Fans can delve into this extensive article highlighting the official notes of patch 1.1.1.

5) Aspect of Decay

Aspect of Decay increases Shadowblight damage (Image via Diablo 4/Blizzard Entertainment)

Players must not ignore the role of key passives in Diablo 4. Shadowblight is one of the best key passives for Necromancers. It enables the minions to deal extra damage to foes that get affected by it.

Aspect of Decay leverages this key passive by increasing the damage of the next Shadowblight impact. Currently, the damage percentage range is around 20-40%. The next patch will boost this range to 25-45%. This effect has the potential to stack five times, thereby making this Aspect worth considering for Necromancers.

Fans can peruse this guide highlighting all the new Legendary Aspects introduced in the Season of the Malignant.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/JzUw3EnGG5

Diablo 4 players can look forward to many other changes in the upcoming patch that will buff skills pertaining to Sorcerer and Barbarian. This will lead to many avid fans tweaking their build to leverage the new buffs.