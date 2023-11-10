7 best DPS classes for World of Warcraft's Amirdrassil Raid (10.2)

As Amirdrassil’s opening launches soon in World of Warcraft, it’s time to look at the best DPS classes you could pick for the challenge. Of course, it goes without saying that a raid group should pick the better player, not the better class. Just because I, for example, roll an Augmentation Evoker and someone else in the guild is a much better player on a Retribution Paladin, that doesn’t mean I should go anyway. That’s entirely up to the people making the group.

However, some classes will shine greater than the rest, especially in the hands of a skilled player. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all the DPS specs in World of Warcraft, either. We have a tier list coming soon. However, if you want to know the strongest classes for Amidrassil, we’ve got you covered.

Which DPS builds are the strongest in World of Warcraft’s Amirdrassil Raid

1) Augmentation Evoker

Augmentation Evoker is the build that World of Warcraft developer Ion Hazzikostas denied was coming. Of course, he had to, we understand that. However, it’s bar none, the most powerful build you can have on the team. While the specialization is already great, their 2-piece tier set makes every third Prescience they cast last 100% longer.

This increases the crit strike chance of an ally by 3%, and with Fate Mirror, can copy their damage and healing spells at 15% power. The baseline duration is 18s, which is already a lengthy period of time. It’s a potent build, has incredible buffs, and through Prescience and Ebon Might, they buff party members enough to make their presence worthwhile. I wouldn’t bring a bunch of them, but a couple couldn’t hurt.

2) Havoc Demon Hunter

World of Warcraft fans are so excited to see Demon Hunters winning again. The Demon Hunter DPS spec known as Havoc finally got a complete rework, and fans have been chomping at the bit to figure out how to make it overpowered. It already seems like it will be strong.

They have amazing cleave and AOE possibilities, and their tier sets are monstrous. The 2-piece makes Blade Dance automatically trigger a Throw Glaive on the main target for 100% damage. It also gives their Slash attacks a 50% chance to Throw Glaive for 35% damage, which is nothing to sneeze at. From their great mobility to reliable damage, Amirdrassil raids will want these angsty DPS classes in their midst.

3) Outlaw Rogue

One of the big things you want out of your DPS in World of Warcraft raids like Amirdrassil is cleave damage. Outlaw Rogues have tons of that. Their single-target damage is also exceptional and has multiple abilities that keep them safe. They also have an invaluable raid debuff, Atrophic Poison. Each time it hits, It has a chance to reduce the enemies' damage by 3% for 10s. This is a 30% chance for each strike, so it’s likely to proc pretty frequently.

Additionally, the Amirdrassil 2-piece bonus gives their Sinister Strike a 15% chance of dealing an extra strike. If you get the 4-piece set, Roll the Bones will refresh a random combat buff that you already have in play - as long as it came from the Roll the Bones ability in the first place. I’m glad to see Rogues shine like this.

4) Enhancement Shaman

Enhancement Shaman honestly feels like a no-brainer for raids, Amirdrassil or otherwise. This World of Warcraft DPS class has phenomenal damage, whether single-target or cleave, but they have something that every melee damage dealer in your party wants to take advantage of: Windfury Totem.

They will also want to take advantage of their raid 2-piece since it summons a Lightning Feral Spirit to increase their Nature damage by 20% for 15s anytime they use Primordial Wave. Summoning Feral Spirits also reduces the Primordial Wave cd by 7s, making it a steady flow of damage buffing.

5) Assassination Rogue

Similar to previous raid tiers and World of Warcraft content, Assassination Rogues are still roughly on par with their Outlaw brethren in Amirdrassil. This is mostly due to the rework they received in the most recent update. While they aren’t as great at dealing damage to groups of enemies, they’re second to none at single-target DPS. Plus, like Outlaw, they come with Atrophic Poison to help debuff enemies.

I’m a big fan of their 2-piece raid set bonus, too. When they use 10 energy, they gain Natureblight, which adds to their attack speed and Nature Damage (1% each) for 6s. This can stack up to 15 times, which can really keep their damage soaring.

6) Balance Druid

Balance Druids are just useful to have around in general. They are not the top DPS casters in the game, but they have Mark of the Wild, which is a must-have buff for any raid, including Amirdrassil. They also have Starfall, which I’m a really big fan of. Raining groups of Starfall cast together is a beautiful sight, and I like seeing them overlap for tons of damage.

Speaking of Starfall, their 2-piece set bonus triggers when they enter combat or when Eclipse ends. It allows your next 2 Starfires or Wrath casts to cast 40% faster and increase their damage by 100%. Simply entering combat lets you rain doom upon enemies - provided you take the time to gear up.

7) Demonology Warlock

Demonology Warlocks are another caster that, frankly, while they’re useful to have around, aren’t likely going to top DPS meters. Their ability to focus their armies' fire on a single target is quite nice, and their AOE damage isn’t too bad, either. They have a few useful debuffs to bring with them, though.

For caster foes in Amirdrassil, you can use Curse of Tongues and Curse of Weakness on the physical DPS enemies in this World of Warcraft raid. They also create Healthstones, can Soulstone healers (or tanks), and have Demonic Gateway for last-second movement. Demo Warlock’s all about utility, and they’ve got a surprising amount for a DPS class.

This is just a list of the damage dealers I think are going to steal the show in Amirdrassil when it launches in World of Warcraft. The battle begins on November 14, 2023, and here are the bosses that wait for players.