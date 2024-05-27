The Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4 is an endgame build that specializes in the basic attack skill Heartseeker. Enhanced by the Victimize key passive, it boasts exorbitant area-of-effect damage along with high single-target damage, making it one of the best Diablo 4 builds in Season 4. While this is an endgame build, it's also easy to play for newcomers to Diablo 4.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4, including which abilities to use, the optimal Skill Tree, Paragon Board point allocation, and stats priorities.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4: Abilities and Skill Tree

Heartseeker Rogue is an easy-to-play build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || DiEoxidE/YouTube)

Use the following abilities for the best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Heartseeker: This is your main damage-dealing ability.

This is your main damage-dealing ability. Caltrops: Use this ability to apply a Slow debuff on enemies and buff your character.

Use this ability to apply a Slow debuff on enemies and buff your character. Smoke Grenade: This ability increases your damage output by applying Daze and causing enemies to take additional damage from your attacks.

This ability increases your damage output by applying Daze and causing enemies to take additional damage from your attacks. Poison Trap: This ability provides excellent crowd control and synergizes well with Caltrops, also inflicts a Poison DoT (Damage over Time).

This ability provides excellent crowd control and synergizes well with Caltrops, also inflicts a Poison DoT (Damage over Time). Dash and Shadow Step: These are your mobility skills.

These are the optimal Skills and passives for the best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Heartseeker: 5/5 (Enhanced, Primary)

5/5 (Enhanced, Primary) Sturdy: 3/3

3/3 Stutter Step: 3/3

3/3 Shadow Step: 1/3

1/3 Caltrops: 1/5 (Enhanced, Disciplined)

1/5 (Enhanced, Disciplined) Dash: 1/5 (Enhanced)

1/5 (Enhanced) Weapon Master: 3/3

3/3 Concussive: 3/3

3/3 Trick Attacks: 1/3

1/3 Dark Shroud: 5/5 (Enhanced, Subverting)

5/5 (Enhanced, Subverting) Smoke Granade: 1/5 (Enhanced, Countering)

1/5 (Enhanced, Countering) Poison Trap: 1/5 (Enhanced)

1/5 (Enhanced) Agile: 3/3

3/3 Exploit: 3/3

3/3 Malice: 3/3

3/3 Frigid Finesse: 3/3

3/3 Trap Mastery: 3/3

3/3 Adrenaline Rush: 1/3

1/3 Haste: 3/3

3/3 Victimize

Paragon Board point allocation for the best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4

The best Paragon Board loadout for Heartseeker Rogue build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || d4builds.gg)

The Paragon Board unlocks at Level 50. After that, you can invest 225 points to optimize your build with essential Glyphs and stats.

Prioritize the following Glyphs for the best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Starting Board (Glyph: Control): North into Exploit Weakness

North into Exploit Weakness Exploit Weakness (Glyph: Ranger): East into Leyrana's Instinct

East into Leyrana's Instinct Leyrana's Instinct (Glyph: Pride): North into No Witnesses

North into No Witnesses No Witnesses (Glyph: Diminish): West into Deadly Ambush

West into Deadly Ambush Deadly Ambush (Glyph: Exploit): West into Cheap Shot

West into Cheap Shot Cheap Shot (Glyph: Chip)

Here are the optimal stat points after spending 225 points:

Strength: 39

39 Intelligence: 44

44 Willpower: 0

0 Dexterity: 75

Best Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 Season 4: Legendary Aspects and Uniques

You need the following Legendary Aspects on your gear to perform at the maximum potential for this build:

Elements

Retribution

Edgemaster's

concussive Strikes

Rapid

Umbrous

Frostbitten

Might

Moonrise

Adaptability

Accursed Touch

Undying

Inner Calm

Harlequin Crest is one of the strongest Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Unique item, Harlequin Crest, can elevate this build to god-like status. However, as an Uber Unique, it has an extremely low drop rate. That said, the Heartseeker Rogue build is still capable of performing adequately without it.

Also read: Diablo 4 Necromancer leveling guide