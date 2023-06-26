5 best Necromancer cosmetics in Diablo 4

Necromancers have always been a fan-favorite in Diablo 4 as they are extremely powerful and can deal devastating damage depending on your build. But what most players seem to overlook is how devastatingly stylish these undead conjurers can be. From helmets resembling skulls to armor that looks like it came straight out of your nightmares, there are plenty of choices for Necromancers in this fourth installment in the series.

So if you're someone who can't really decide on which particular armor to use, you're in luck. This article lists five of the best Necromancer cosmetics in Diablo 4.

5 most epic Necromancer skins in Diablo 4

1) Fur-Lined Set

The Fur-Lined Necromancer Set in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The Fur-Lined Set is one of the best-looking cosmetics for your Necromancer in Diablo 4. It gives your character a more Viking-esque look with its horned helmet, chainmail, and Nordic-style war belt. In fact, your character will end up looking like they're about to make a cameo in God of War: Ragnarok.

In order to obtain this set, you must first collect the armor pieces from enemy drops and take them to the blacksmith to be salvaged. Once you've done that, the armor set transmog will be unlocked for all your characters to use. Just be careful when salvaging equipment, as some of them may have Legendary Aspects that can prove useful in the long run.

2) The Exceptional Set

The Exceptional set worn by the Necromancer (Image via Blizzard)

The Exceptional Set in Diablo 4, when worn by the Necromancer, looks like something straight out of a souls-like game. With demonic skulls and bones as accents for the already epic-looking armor, this set will definitely strike fear into the hearts of any man, beast, or demon that stands in your way.

Obtaining this transmog is pretty much the same as the previous item on this list. meaning all you need to do is acquire the armor pieces from enemy-dropped loot and take them to the blacksmith to get salvaged. If you're a player who wants to go for a darker yet medieval aesthetic, this set is definitely for you.

3) Boneweave Set

The Boneweave Set in all of its glory. (Image via Blizzard)

Have you ever wondered what your Necromancer would look like if they were given the witch-king aesthetic? Well, look no further than the Boneweave set in Diablo 4.

This transmog skin on the Necromancer appears to be inspired by the Nazgul from The Lord of the Rings, and seeing it in all of its glory in the world of Sanctuary is such a treat. Having this skin equipped makes your character look even more awesome, especially when summoning and commanding legions of the undead.

4) Sand Worm Set

The Sand Worm Armor in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

If a Samurai was born in the land of Aranoch in Diablo 4, they would probably wear armor that resembles the Sand Worm armor set. This particular set of gear has many intricate details that most players may not notice. From the gorgeous full-faced helmet to the dangling skulls hooked on the belt, this is definitely one transmog skin you'd want to have in your inventory.

Pair this awesome set with a weapon that amplifies the armor's unique look, and you'll get yourself a Necromancer that truly stands out on the battlefield.

5) Coven Set

The spooky Coven armor set in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

One of the very best transmog skins for the Necromancer is the Coven set. This armor aesthetic turns up the spookiness to another level by going for an evil, dark shamanistic vibe.

Using pitch-black colors laced with gold accents, this skin set will definitely blend in the dark atmosphere in the world of Sanctuary. This makes it perfect for any true Necromancer looking for one of the most diabolical cosmetics in the game.

Regardless of what Necromancer build you're going for, always remember to keep your character in style. Hopefully, this article helps you choose which cosmetic you'd want to rock in Diablo 4.

Speaking of Necromancer builds, check out this guide on how to get the best endgame build for Necromancers.

