Best Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours

When it comes to end-game content, The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours usually comes to mind. In the game, players embark on a journey to the Washington National Airport to destroy Black Tusk assets and recapture the airport. However, as this is the end-game content of The Division 2, players must rely on specific builds to tackle their enemies.
In this article, we look into some builds consisting of the best armor sets in The Division 2. If you're wondering whether to take on a DPS, Tank, or Support role on your next raid, this article is for you.
Which are the most potent Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours?
Operation Dark Hours is one of the toughest end-game activities in The Division 2, and to complete it, you need to do a lot more than just point and shoot. Alongside communication and teamwork, you must also focus on your role and have a high-quality build to succeed. There are three roles you can choose from: DPS, Tank, and Support.
DPS Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours
Players who want to take on the DPS role can consider equipping this build. This build provides a ton of single-target damage to any raid boss. Furthermore, it also increases your allies' damage.
The build includes:
- Primary weapon: Eagle Bearer Exotic AR
- Secondary weapon: Baker's Dozen Rifle
- Specialization: Gunner
- Gear set: Coyote's Mask, Contractor's Gloves, Fox's Prayer Knee Pads, 1x Fenris Group AB, 1x Ceska Vyroba, 1x Grupo Sombra
- Chest Talent: Unbreakable
- Backpack Talent: Vigilance
- 1st Skill Slot: Ballistic Shield
- 2nd Skill Slot: Reviver Hive
- Core Attribute: Red and Blue both
- Gear Rolls: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage
- Gear Mods: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage
Tank Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours
If you want to be on the frontlines and face-tank the enemies to give the rest of the team enough time to take them down, this build is for you. It comes with huge armor and enhanced armor stats.
The pieces include:
- Primary weapon: Liberty Pistol (Best against Lucy and Buddy)
- Secondary weapon: Assault Rifle
- Specialization: Demolitionist
- Gear set: 4x Foundry Bulwark, Tardigrade Chest, 1x Belstone Armory
- Chest Talent: Ablative Nano-Plating (Tardigrade Chest)
- Backpack Talent: Process Refinery (Foundry Bulwark Backpack)
- 1st Skill Slot: Bulwark Ballistic Shield
- 2nd Skill Slot: Reviver Hive
- Core Attribute: Blue for maximum armor
- Gear Rolls: Armor Regen or Explosive Resistance
- Gear Mods: Protection From Elites
Support Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours
Although Support Raid builds don't contribute much DPS-wise, they are the most critical parts of a raid setup. Cautious players who want to keep their allies safe by healing them should opt for this build.
The pieces in this build include:
- Primary weapon: Scorpio Shotgun
- Secondary weapon: Designated Hitter
- Specialization: Survivalist
- Gear set: 4x Future Initiative, BTSU Datagloves, 1x Murakami Industries, 1x Hana-U Corporation
- Chest Talent: Technical Superiority (Future Initiative Chest)
- Backpack Talent: Strategic Combat Support (Future Initiative Backpack)
- 1st Skill Slot: Reinforcer Chem Launcher
- 2nd Skill Slot: Restorer Hive
- Core Attribute: Yellow for max skill tiers
- Gear Rolls: Repair Skills and Skill Haste
- Gear Mods: Repair Skills
That covers all you need to know about Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours. For more such The Division 2 articles, follow Sportskeeda.