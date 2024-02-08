Best Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours

When it comes to end-game content, The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours usually comes to mind. In the game, players embark on a journey to the Washington National Airport to destroy Black Tusk assets and recapture the airport. However, as this is the end-game content of The Division 2, players must rely on specific builds to tackle their enemies.

In this article, we look into some builds consisting of the best armor sets in The Division 2. If you're wondering whether to take on a DPS, Tank, or Support role on your next raid, this article is for you.

Which are the most potent Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours?

Operation Dark Hours is one of the toughest end-game activities in The Division 2, and to complete it, you need to do a lot more than just point and shoot. Alongside communication and teamwork, you must also focus on your role and have a high-quality build to succeed. There are three roles you can choose from: DPS, Tank, and Support.

DPS Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours

Eagle Bearer Exotic AR (Image via Ubisoft)

Players who want to take on the DPS role can consider equipping this build. This build provides a ton of single-target damage to any raid boss. Furthermore, it also increases your allies' damage.

The build includes:

Primary weapon: Eagle Bearer Exotic AR

Eagle Bearer Exotic AR Secondary weapon: Baker's Dozen Rifle

Baker's Dozen Rifle Specialization: Gunner

Gunner Gear set: Coyote's Mask, Contractor's Gloves, Fox's Prayer Knee Pads, 1x Fenris Group AB, 1x Ceska Vyroba, 1x Grupo Sombra

Coyote's Mask, Contractor's Gloves, Fox's Prayer Knee Pads, 1x Fenris Group AB, 1x Ceska Vyroba, 1x Grupo Sombra Chest Talent: Unbreakable

Unbreakable Backpack Talent: Vigilance

Vigilance 1st Skill Slot: Ballistic Shield

Ballistic Shield 2nd Skill Slot: Reviver Hive

Reviver Hive Core Attribute: Red and Blue both

Red and Blue both Gear Rolls: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage

Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage Gear Mods: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage

Tank Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours

Liberty Pistol (Image via Ubisoft)

If you want to be on the frontlines and face-tank the enemies to give the rest of the team enough time to take them down, this build is for you. It comes with huge armor and enhanced armor stats.

The pieces include:

Primary weapon: Liberty Pistol (Best against Lucy and Buddy)

Liberty Pistol (Best against Lucy and Buddy) Secondary weapon: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Specialization: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Gear set: 4x Foundry Bulwark, Tardigrade Chest, 1x Belstone Armory

4x Foundry Bulwark, Tardigrade Chest, 1x Belstone Armory Chest Talent: Ablative Nano-Plating (Tardigrade Chest)

Ablative Nano-Plating (Tardigrade Chest) Backpack Talent: Process Refinery (Foundry Bulwark Backpack)

Process Refinery (Foundry Bulwark Backpack) 1st Skill Slot: Bulwark Ballistic Shield

Bulwark Ballistic Shield 2nd Skill Slot: Reviver Hive

Reviver Hive Core Attribute: Blue for maximum armor

Blue for maximum armor Gear Rolls: Armor Regen or Explosive Resistance

Armor Regen or Explosive Resistance Gear Mods: Protection From Elites

Support Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours

Scorpio Shotgun (Image via Ubisoft)

Although Support Raid builds don't contribute much DPS-wise, they are the most critical parts of a raid setup. Cautious players who want to keep their allies safe by healing them should opt for this build.

The pieces in this build include:

Primary weapon: Scorpio Shotgun

Scorpio Shotgun Secondary weapon: Designated Hitter

Designated Hitter Specialization: Survivalist

Survivalist Gear set: 4x Future Initiative, BTSU Datagloves, 1x Murakami Industries, 1x Hana-U Corporation

4x Future Initiative, BTSU Datagloves, 1x Murakami Industries, 1x Hana-U Corporation Chest Talent: Technical Superiority (Future Initiative Chest)

Technical Superiority (Future Initiative Chest) Backpack Talent: Strategic Combat Support (Future Initiative Backpack)

Strategic Combat Support (Future Initiative Backpack) 1st Skill Slot: Reinforcer Chem Launcher

Reinforcer Chem Launcher 2nd Skill Slot: Restorer Hive

Restorer Hive Core Attribute: Yellow for max skill tiers

Yellow for max skill tiers Gear Rolls: Repair Skills and Skill Haste

Repair Skills and Skill Haste Gear Mods: Repair Skills

That covers all you need to know about Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Dark Hours. For more such The Division 2 articles, follow Sportskeeda.