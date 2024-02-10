Best Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse

If you're an avid fan of the The Division 2 end-game content, you know what Operation Iron Horse is. This is the second raid to be introduced in this game, where you will embark on a journey to a foundry, to sabotage the True Sons' plans. However, you'll need top-of-line builds to do that efficiently. So, if you're still unsure about your build for the next Operation Iron Horse run, this article will help you.

In this article, we will suggest some of the most powerful Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse. Whether you play DPS, Tank, or Support roles, this article has something for you.

Which are the most potent Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse?

Although there are many armor sets available in The Division 2, not all of them are useful in Raids. Being one of the most challenging end-game activities, it requires good teamwork alongside great builds to succeed. So, remember to pick up a role and a particular build before you jump right into your next Operation Iron Horse run.

DPS Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse

Kingbreaker Assault Rifle in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

While making a DPS build, players sometimes overlook the most important thing, survivability. However, with this build, you don't have to worry about it. While the Heartbreaker armor set will provide bonus armor and weapon damage, the Kingbreaker Assault Rifle will dish considerable damage to the bosses.

The build includes:

Primary weapon: Kingbreaker Assault Rifle

Kingbreaker Assault Rifle Secondary weapon: Baker's Dozen Rifle

Baker's Dozen Rifle Specialization: Technician for the +1 skill tier

Technician for the +1 skill tier Gear set: 4x Heartbreaker, Memento Backpack, Picaro's Holster

4x Heartbreaker, Memento Backpack, Picaro's Holster Chest Talent: Max BPM (Heartbreaker Chest)

Max BPM (Heartbreaker Chest) Backpack Talent: Kill Confirmed (Memento Backpack)

Kill Confirmed (Memento Backpack) 1st Skill Slot: Crusader Ballistic Shield

Crusader Ballistic Shield 2nd Skill Slot: Reviver Hive

Reviver Hive Core Attribute: Red and Blue (for both weapon damage and armor rolls)

Red and Blue (for both weapon damage and armor rolls) Gear Rolls: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage

Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage Gear Mods: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage

Tank Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse

St. Elmo's Engine Assault Rifle (Image via Ubisoft)

If you are looking for the best armor set that offers incredible damage output and great survivability, this build is the one. With this, you can stay on the frontlines, tanking every bullet for your allies.

The pieces in this build include:

Primary weapon: St. Elmo's Engine Assault Rifle

St. Elmo's Engine Assault Rifle Secondary weapon: Scorpio Shotgun

Scorpio Shotgun Specialization: Gunner

Gunner Gear set: 3x Foundry Bulwark, Belstone Armory Chest, Memento backpack, Emperor's Guard Knee Pads

3x Foundry Bulwark, Belstone Armory Chest, Memento backpack, Emperor's Guard Knee Pads Chest Talent: Unbreakable (Chest)

Unbreakable (Chest) Backpack Talent: Kill Confirmed (Memento Backpack)

Kill Confirmed (Memento Backpack) 1st Skill Slot: Reviver Hive

Reviver Hive 2nd Skill Slot: Ballistic Shield

Ballistic Shield Core Attribute: Blue for maximum armor

Blue for maximum armor Gear Rolls: Armor Regen

Armor Regen Gear Mods: Crit Hit Chance and Crit Hit Damage

Support Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse

Scorpio Shotgun (Image via Ubisoft)

Although not equipped with healing abilities, this is one of the best support builds for The Division 2 raids. With this build, you can continuously apply a status effect on your enemies and passively damage them from behind a cover.

The pieces include:

Primary weapon: Scorpio Exotic Shotgun

Scorpio Exotic Shotgun Secondary weapon: Everlasting Gaze for Perfect Perpetuation or any weapon with Perpetuation.

Everlasting Gaze for Perfect Perpetuation or any weapon with Perpetuation. Specialization: Survivalist

Survivalist Gear set: Vile Mask, 4x Eclipse Protocol, 1x Hana-U Corporation

Vile Mask, 4x Eclipse Protocol, 1x Hana-U Corporation Chest Talent: Proliferation (Eclipse Protocol Chest)

Proliferation (Eclipse Protocol Chest) Backpack Talent: Symptom Aggravator (Eclipse Protocol Backpack)

Symptom Aggravator (Eclipse Protocol Backpack) 1st Skill Slot: Chem Launcher Fire Starter

Chem Launcher Fire Starter 2nd Skill Slot: Bulwark Shield

Bulwark Shield Core Attribute: Yellow for max skill tiers

Yellow for max skill tiers Gear Rolls: Status Effect

Status Effect Gear Mods: Skill Duration or Skill Haste

That covers all you need to know about Raid builds for The Division 2 Operation Iron Horse. For more such The Division 2 articles, follow Sportskeeda.