5 best brand sets in The Division 2

Brand sets have been a staple from the start of The Division franchise and are an essential part of The Division 2. These consist of gear sets produced by various companies that provide some special stat bonuses to the user. Whether you equip a single piece or three pieces, these brand sets will provide a set bonus that can help you with the end-game content. You can also mix and match between different brands to stack those powerful set bonuses while pairing them with exotic weapons to make a unique build for yourself.

In this article, we'll delve into the various brand sets in The Division 2 and list the five best ones to help you make a perfect build according to your playstyle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Grupo Sombra, Empress International, and 3 other great gear brand sets in The Division 2

1) Airaldi Holdings

The Division 2 players who are inclined to use marksman rifle builds can opt for this brand set. Airaldi Holdings is a very highly skilled brand set that offers a strong boost to marksman rifle damage alongside headshot damage. Players can also pair Sharpshooter specialization and exotic marksman rifles with the Airaldi Holdings brand set to capitalize on the set bonuses even more.

The set bonuses for the Airaldi Holdings brand set are as follows:

1-set piece: +10.0% Marksman Rifle Damage

2-set piece: +15.0% Headshot Damage

3-set piece: +5.0% Damage to Armor

2) Empress International

The Division 2 comprises many brand sets that focus on skills and offer robust skill health, damage, and efficiency as set bonuses; Empress International is one of them. This brand set comprises many gear sets, including backpacks like Battery Pack and Swag Pack, vests like Caesar's Guard and B.O.T. Protector, and many more. The Division 2 players can equip one to three pieces of these gear from this brand set to get the set bonuses it comes with.

This brand set comes with set bonuses that include:

1-set piece: +10% Skill Health

2-set piece: +10% Skill Damage

3-set piece: +10% Skill Efficiency

3) Sokolov Concern

The Division 2 players looking for an SMG build can pick this brand set without any hesitation. This is one of the brand sets that really shines with SMGs because of its strong boost in SMG damage and critical hit damage. Remember to pair it with high-end submachine guns to make a build that can shred everything inside the end-game content. Furthermore, you can use other weapons to make a high critical hit damage build by equipping two pieces of gear from the Sokolov Concern brand set.

Here are the set bonuses for each set of Sokolov Concern:

1-set piece: +10.0% S.M.G. Damage

2-set piece: +15.0% Critical Hit Damage

3-set piece: +10.0% Critical Hit Chance

4) Ceska Vyroba s.r.o.

Ceska Vyroba s.r.o. is one of the brand sets that came to The Division 2 alongside Warlords of New York DLC. It offers bonuses focused on Hazard Protection, which can be very useful inside the end-game content of The Division 2. Guerilla Backpack, Mechanized Infantry Armor, NBC Gloves, and Logistics Kneepads are some of the potent gear pieces from this set. Each time you equip pieces from this brand set, you can avail significant set bonuses.

The set bonuses for the gear sets of Ceska Vyroba s.r.o. brand set includes:

1-set piece: +10.0% Critical Hit Chance

2-set piece: +10.0% Hazard Protection

3-set piece: +10.0% Health

5) Grupo Sombra S.A.

While the other brand sets on this list focus on a particular build or set bonuses, Grupo Sombra S.A. offers many versatile attributes that can be easily paired with any other brand sets. The Division 2 players can use this brand set to make crit builds with assault rifles or marksman rifles to make builds for long-range engagements. Additionally, this brand set can be easily paired with Airhaldi Holdings and Providence Defense to increase the set bonuses even more.

The set bonuses you are going to get with Grupo Sombra S.A. are as follows:

1-set piece: +15.0% Critical Hit Damage

2-set piece: +15.0% Explosive Damage

3-set piece: +15.0% Headshot Damage