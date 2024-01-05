Best Rare Flower locations in ARK Survival Ascended

The Rare Flower is a consumable and a crafting ingredient in ARK Survival Ascended that can be found in various dangerous regions around the island. Acquiring it can provide you with many benefits in the title, such as being able to craft antidotes, tame specific creatures, and lure skittish dinosaurs — that are hard to capture — with the help of its special ingredient.

The title currently features a single map, which is a revamped version of the Island from ARK Survival Evolved. According to ARK Survival Ascended's full roadmap, many new maps are planned to be released in the coming months. So, this article will list the best locations for Rare Flower in ARK Survival Ascended's Island map.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Best ARK Survival Ascended Rare Flower locations

The Rare Flower in ARK Survival Ascended can be found among various flora on the island. Unlike most other resources that can be identified by their distinctive node appearances, the Rare Flower nodes vary in looks based on the environment, making them trickier to identify.

The flower can be acquired from the following flora and structures around the island:

Cattails, brambles, and pitcher plants in swamps.

Red branched bushes near mountain tops.

Short, spiky shrubs in snowy areas.

Inside Giant Beaver Dams.

The Giant Beaver Dams are structures built by Casteroids near water bodies like lakes and rivers. Besides Rare Flower, they also contain Rare Mushrooms, Silica Pearls, Wood, and Cementing Paste. So, farming these structures in the title can be very efficient for progression. However, it's quite dangerous to do so.

The following are the best farming locations for Rare Flower in ARK Survival Ascended:

Southern Jungle: Latitude: 79.8, Longitude: 17.1

Latitude: 79.8, Longitude: 17.1 The Eastern Plains: Latitude: 47.7, Longitude: 75.6

Latitude: 47.7, Longitude: 75.6 The Eastern Forest: From (Latitude: 54.8, Longitude: 85.1) to (Latitude: 50, Longitude: 85.8)

From (Latitude: 54.8, Longitude: 85.1) to (Latitude: 50, Longitude: 85.8) The Red Peak: Latitude: 57.6, Longitude: 47.7

Latitude: 57.6, Longitude: 47.7 Frozen Tooth: Latitude: 34.8, Longitude: 61.1

Latitude: 34.8, Longitude: 61.1 Far's Peak: Latitude: 32.5, Longitude: 83.5

These locations are relatively safe to farm with a decent supply of Rare Flowers. You can use certain tamed creatures for harvesting these flower nodes, as it will yield you substantially more resources per action.

The following are the best creatures for harvesting Rare Flower:

Ankylosaurus

Therizinosaur

Mammoth

Paraceratherium

Triceratops

The following are the uses of Rare Flower:

You can use Rare Flowers as a crafting ingredient for Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, and Exception Kibble. You can also cook Battle Tartare and Mindwipe Tonic dishes using this ingredient.

Rare Flower can be used to tame Lystrosaurus, Moschops, Microraptor, and Giant Bee.

Consuming it will give you a Pheromone effect that will lure other creatures to you.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.