Best Slayer Crucible League build for Path of Exile

Introduced earlier this year, Path of Exile’s Crucible League features a wide range of builds and weapons thanks to its new forge system. It introduced several powerful playstyles for players to choose from, allowing for a more enjoyable gameplay experience. The title features different classes you can choose from, and those who fancy close combat may find the Duelist class exciting.

As a Duelist, you can further choose among the three ascendancy classes, which, although unique in playstyle, are equally fun to play. One of these ascendancy classes is the Slayer, a two-handed weapon-wielder specializing in executing enemies.

Whether you are a Slayer newbie or just looking for another build you can switch to, here is a comprehensive guide to the class’ best build at the moment.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Path of Exile: Crucible guide - Best Slayer build

Path of Exile - Slayer Build (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Although Boneshatter Slayer is a popular starting build for Slayers, it requires extra work and skill. There are other builds you can utilize that offer the same pros and is easier to work around, such as the Cyclone Slayer Build.

The Cyclone Slayer Build is a league starter, mapper, and melee build that can be constructed on a low or medium budget.

Cyclone is undoubtedly one of the most beloved skill gems in Path of Exile, providing a thrilling and satisfying experience as you mercilessly slay your enemies. However, maximizing its damage output has traditionally been a challenge due to its dependence on powerful end-game weapons.

This build diverts from the usual approach, offering a clear and insightful path to upgrading your character and unlocking the full potential of the Cyclone build.

In this build, Slayer Ascendancy is maximized to its fullest potential. Overwhelm and Overleech (Brutal Fervour) are key mechanics that increase critical chance and mitigate damage over time, respectively.

The build further invests in Life Recovery Rate, Maximum Leech Rate, and Leech. As a result, you'll find yourself constantly replenishing your health in a matter of milliseconds, providing a satisfying and reliable layer of defense.

Additionally, the build offers substantial damage and impressive clear speed through its various perks.

Recommended gear and weapon

Path of Exile - Gears and Weapons (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

While it is more common to scale Cyclone’s damage with Shockwave Support, this build is focused on using Atziri’s Disfavor weapon. Since you are unable to utilize Shockwave Support when playing an axe-based iteration, you must seek other means to amplify your damage.

This is where Impale comes into play, where a portion of your hit is stored and released on subsequent hits, effectively functioning as a double damage. Impale can be scaled to exceed your own damage or provide more than 100% increased double damage.

Devouring Diadem and Agate Amulet with Life, Damage over Time Multiplier, and Level of Spell Skill Gems are also recommended for this build.

Gameplay

Path of Exile - Gameplay (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Cyclone's dynamic playstyle provides an unparalleled sense of satisfaction as you effortlessly cut through hordes of foes. The combination of speed, mobility, and devastating area-of-effect damage makes each encounter a thrilling experience.

Unlike other Cyclone builds, this iteration embraces the Slayer Ascendancy, offering several advantages. By utilizing the Slayer's base critical strike ascendancy, Overwhelm, you can easily obtain a substantial critical chance.

This build is also great at clearing targets. Whether you are clearing dense maps or engaging in boss battles, Cyclone Slayer shines in both areas.

However, acquiring the latest upgrades for this build can be costly. While the endgame enhancements significantly boost performance, they may require significant investment or trading to obtain.

Cyclone Slayer also necessitates close proximity to enemies, exposing you to potential dangers. It's essential to balance offensive prowess with defensive measures to effectively handle tough encounters.

Overall, melee characters in Path of Exile come with unique challenges, requiring a higher level of skill and precision compared to their ranged counterparts.

Melee builds often demand a greater understanding of mechanics and pose a higher risk when facing challenging content. However, if you're determined to wield the power of Cyclone, this build is highly recommended.

