Best ways to cap resistances in Last Epoch

Capping resistances in Last Epoch should be everyone's top priority in every build. There are seven different damage types that can kill players in the game, be it melee attacks, ranged, or even grand AoE (Area of Effect) spell casts from bosses. However, capping all these resistances will help a character survive and tank attacks for a longer time.

In Last Epoch, the minimum recommended cap of any resistance is 75%. Anything above that number adds extra protection against the enemy's resistance-shred attacks. Anything below 75%, however, isn't recommended at all for the endgame since those characters are liable to get one-shot killed by enemies.

This article will showcase every way available to increase your resistance cap in Last Epoch for a comfortable endgame.

Cap your resistance using crafting in Last Epoch

Increasing your resistance should be easiest through crafting in Last Epoch. You can either farm a gear piece with an "resistance" suffix or simply look for an item with an empty suffix slot. Your next objective is to use that gear piece for crafting and equip a Resistance shard in the empty suffix slot. An example of a suffix slot has been provided in the image below.

Suffix in the crafting screen (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

To view your overall resistance cap, open up the character menu by pressing "C." Look for any resistance below 75% and craft accordingly. For example, if your character is lacking on Fire, Cold, and Lightning resistances, you can craft an "+% to all elemental resistances" in an empty suffix.

For other resistances such as Poison, Necrotic, Physical, and more, you can either look for individual suffixes of those stats, alongside a "+% to all resistances" affix as well.

Increase your resistance using Idols in Last Epoch

Idols are additional gear pieces that add to your build numbers, be it damage or defense. They can be farmed from different activities and enemies in the game and often drop from random shrines in Echoes. You can find idol slots on the right side of your inventory screen, as shown in the image below.

Necrotic resistance in idol (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Taking the same principle as before, ensure a stat's resistance has not reached 75%, and look for an Idol piece with a percentage increase of that stat. An example of resistance idols has been provided below.

It is often recommended to reach resistance caps via armor pieces and passive skills, since Idols can bring in a lot of offense and defense boosts. Hence, using resistance idols in most cases can make a character lose out on important stats.

Passive stats can significantly increase your resistance in Last Epoch

Shaman passive skill (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you're struggling to cap out resistance via your idols and gear pieces, always keep an eye out for the passive skills of your class/mastery. A few examples of resistance passives in Last Epoch available in different classes include:

Primalist:

Protective Circle: 15% increased Physical and all elemental resistance per active totem

Envenom: 8% Poison resistance per point

Avian Shelter: 4% Physical resistance per point

Acolyte:

Putrid Demise: 4% Poison resistance per point

Unnatural Preservation: 4% Poison and Necrotic resistance per point

Forbidden Knowledge: 5% Necrotic resistance per point

Rite of Undeath: 3% Nectoric resistance and 3% Elemental resistance per point

These are just a few passive skills out of plenty more present in the game.