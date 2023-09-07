Best ways to farm Spoils of Conquest and Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Crota's End has become the primary source for pinnacles and new gear pieces for players worldwide. With six new weapons, multiple armor pieces, and a powerful Exotic to choose from, Guardians have the freedom to farm almost anything, including the materials required for the new Exotic weapon. This also means that Spoils of Conquest is farmable for almost anyone.

However, with four mechanic-heavy encounters, there is always one specific encounter that is easy enough for multiple farms every year. From the Sisters' encounter in King's Fall to Nezarec in Root of Nightmares, the community comes back full circle to Ir Yut, who is the easiest of three objectives to beat.

Completing Ir Yut's encounter in the current season of Destiny 2 will drop Spoils of Conquest, alongside a small chance for Oversoul Essence upon completion. Typically, there will be checkpoint switches involved here, as well as a few strategies to make things easier.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Ir Yut encounter is the easiest to farm Spoils of Conquest and Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2

Ir Yut is the first major boss in the Crota's End, appearing in the third stage of the Raid. Although most of the mechanics surrounding her encounter are tough, they are very easy to execute. While a full detailed guide on Ir Yut's encounter mechanics can be found here, the following points will guide you through the basics:

Chalice of Light and Enlightened buff allows players to go through the Hive Barriers and into the small towers.

These towers will have Shieldsinger Wizards and Shriekers. Defeating all the Wizards in the arena will start the boss damage phase. However, there will also be a countdown, which is also a timer for the DPS window.

Since everyone should be eyeing a one-phase here, there will always be three Shieldsinger Wizards before starting the DPS phase. A couple of tricks to make the encounter easier can include an Astrocyte Verse Void Blink Warlock, alongside a Wish Ender Exotic Bow.

The former can blink their way through a Hive Barrier without even picking up the Enlightened Buff. The Wish Ender, on the other hand, will provide a wall hack to its users, where they can call out the location of all three Wizards in the arena. For damage, having Sleeper Simulant, or anything Precision paired with Divinity's bubble will be enough.

Ir Yut boss phase in Destiny 2 (Image via Esoterickk)

However, it should be noted that defeating the three Shieldsinger Wizards is the key here, leaving enough time to damage the boss for a one-phase.

Destiny 2 checkpoint switch guide for encounter farming

Destiny 2 Raids thrive on checkpoints, where players can switch characters, and fireteam can switch players. However, juggling the same checkpoint for farming a single encounter requires a different trick.

To start, one player should have Ir Yut's checkpoint in one character, and complete the encounter with the rest of the fireteam with a different character.

EDestiny 2 checkpoint identifier in any Raid (Image via Bungie)

Once the encounter is done, the player with the checkpoint on a different character should execute the process in the following order:

Log in on the character with Ir Yut checkpoint.

Invite the other five players to their lobby.

Spawn on the checkpoint.

Switch leadership in the fire team.

Leave the fireteam.

Join back using another character that doesn't have the checkpoint.

Defeating Ir Yut has a very slight chance to drop one Essence of the Oversoul, alongside a guaranteed chance for Spoils of Conquest. As mentioned, both materials are farmable.