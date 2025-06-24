If you're just starting in BitCraft Online, there's a lot you might not know or be sure of, due to somewhat of a learning curve. This can make your experience a bit harder than it needs to be. To avoid getting stuck during the opening hours of the game, there are a few beginner tips you can follow to make your experience smooth and get a grip on things quickly.

That said, here are seven beginner tips to use in BitCraft Online.

7 beginner tips you can make use of in BitCraft Online

Follow the Wisp and complete the Tutorial Quests

Follow the Wisp (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

After the game kicks off, remember to follow the Wisp to complete the Tutorial Quests. These will take some time to complete, but you must do so as they introduce you to the game and mechanics that will be the core part of the gameplay experience.

Set "Home" during the tutorial

During the Tutorial Quests, you will be introduced to a structure at the center of the Settlement. Interact with it and set it as "Home." You will be able to teleport back to this from anywhere, free of cost. Should you become incapacitated, this "Home" is where you'll respawn.

Press "U" to bring up Workstations and other clickables

Press "U" to showcase Workstations (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

When in the confines of a Settlement, finding what you need can get hectic and confusing. To make your job easier, press "U" on the keyboard to highlight all Profession Workstations and Clickables. This will allow you to find and interact with what you need much more easily.

Store items before teleporting, as more items increase the cost

Teleporting has a cost, and that increases if you have more items in your inventory. To keep matters economical, store anything you don't need before fast-traveling. There is a downside to this as you're limited to what you can carry based on how much you're willing to spend, but it balances things out.

Use the Cart to gather resources, press Shift + V to summon it

Use your Cart when collecting materials (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

When looking to make the most of resource gathering in BitCraft Online, the best option at your disposal is the Cart. You'll unlock it toward the end of the Tutorial Quest, and it will allow you to carry up to 10 cargo-type items. This will let you gather more at once and reduce the number of trips you need to make to store things.

Make good use of the Compendium, as it is of great value

The Compendium in BitCraft Online is a repository of knowledge that's there at your disposal. Obtain information about various aspects of the game by interacting with it. When in doubt, you can use it to clarify them, and seek knowledge about recipes, track resources, and everything in between.

Create or join a Settlement

Settlements are good places to earn Hex (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

Once you've made a Claim, you will be able to build a base. However, if that seems too exhausting, you can just join someone else's Settlement and partake in its maintenance. By helping out, you can ensure its growth, allowing the owner to expand, and eventually join an Empire in due time.

