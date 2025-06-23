BitCraft Online: How to make a Settlement

In BitCraft Online, you can become part of a Settlement, which can, in time, eventually transition into an Empire by joining an existing one or creating it. However, before you attain ownership of land and expand, you must first know how to claim some for yourself.
It's not too difficult, and eventually, you will have to settle down to progress in-game, as Settlements give you access to Workstations for your Professions. Here's how to claim land and make a Settlement in the game.
How to claim land in BitCraft Online
To build a Settlement, you must first claim a part of the map that's unoccupied or uncontested. This will become your piece of land and prime real estate upon which you can start building your home, or at least save the plot for the future. Note that the larger the area, the higher the upkeep cost.
If you feel that this entire process is too cumbersome and you'd just like to be part of a community, that's also an option. You can become a part of a large group and claim and help maintain the base.
How to make a Settlement in BitCraft Online
Once you've expanded enough and have enough manpower or are part of a community, your small base can evolve into a bustling Settlement. This will serve as a hub for trade, commerce, crafting, and, of course, the all-important social aspect of society, which is being social.
However, maintaining a Settlement is not easy and requires plenty of resources and manpower. You will get Hex Coins as long as players use the facilities within a Settlement, such as the Workstations, which are profitable to the owner. You can then use this to fuel expansion and grow even larger.
How to make an Empire in BitCraft Online
Once your Settlement has reached a certain size, met the requirements, and completed the necessary research, you can join an Empire.
Doing so allows you to display its emblems and banners on certain structures within your Settlement. There are also Empire-specific emotes, titles, and chat features to make use of. Additionally, there's a cool ape you can wear.
Apart from these superficial changes, there's nothing else that changes in terms of gameplay or bonuses to your Settlement. We could see more changes introduced in the future, but for now, this is all.
